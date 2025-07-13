Who Is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Wife Nitsa Tavadze? All About the Georgian & PSG Star’s Spouse

The world of football stardom has seriously changed since the days of superstardom, where individual players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi commanded everyone’s attention on and off the field with their superhuman skills. Today’s stars don’t really get as much airtime or hero worship, but that doesn’t mean their skills are any less admirable; in fact, they might even be more tactful in their dribbling, agility and ball control, as we have seen during the course of this Club World Cup. One of the standout players from this tournament and from the world of football in general at the moment is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

So, who is this player who is ranked one of the best wingers of all time at the moment? Well, Kvaratskhelia, who was recruited to PSG with a €65m on a four-and-a-half-year deal, came to Luis Enrique’s team from Napoli, where he managed to bag 46 goals and 48 assists in 191 games. Prior to that, he played for the Georgian team, Dinamo Batumi, where he was signed for €13.3m. For his country, Kvarataskhelia has made a significant impact, helping Georgia, the lowest-ranked team, defeat Portugal (and his choice for G.O.A.T., Cristiano Ronaldo) in the Euro cup knockout stage!

But what more do we know about this player? Who is the support behind him? Here’s a little insight into Nitsa Tavadze, the Georgian star’s spouse.

Who is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s wife, Nitsa Tavadze?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia married his then girlfriend of two years, Nitsa Tavadze, in 2023. Nitsa Tavadze has since kept a very low-key presence, with no social media accounts and the public is only able to catch views of her at matches, showing support for her husband.

When asked about the support he receives from Tavadze, Kvaratskhelia once said that Nitsa gets very emotional and can even break down when he scores a goal. In fact, it’s really hard to see Nitsa, and the few sightings one gets of her are either at games or that one time Kvaratskhelia led Napoli to their first Series A title victory in 33 years and Nitsa joined him in celebration with the cup on the field.

What is Nitsa Tavadze’s educational background?

So, who exactly is Nitsa Tavadze?

While it seems almost part and parcel of being a football star to be married to a model or a movie star, it’s rare to hear of a WAG who is also a doctor. Well, that’s Nitsa Tavadze, Khvicha’s wife, who managed to complete her medical training at Tbilisi State University while her romance with Kvaratskhelia blossomed.

Because Nitsa studied in Tbilisi, she couldn’t move to Naples for a long time after Kvaratskhelia signed with the team. The couple managed long distance during this time, with Kvaratskhelia saying of his partner at the time, “Wives and girlfriends of footballers know they can’t call or text us every day with our packed schedules, training, and games. She totally understands that.” However, Kvaratskhelia seemed to have more than made up for the distance with big romantic gestures on the field, such as when he made a gesture for the Georgian letter ‘N’ for Nitsa during a game between Napoli and Monaco.

What does Nitsa Tavadze do for a living?

So, we know that Nitsa Tavadze is a doctor, though there is not much information available on what her specialization is or where she practices, but this is probably to protect her professional career from media scrutiny, as her husband is one of the biggest footballers in the world. We also know that Tavadze studied in Georgia and holds the culture quite close to her, as could be inferred from her wedding to Kvaratskhelia that took place in traditional Georgian fashion in the Samtavro monastery in Mtskheta.

Unlike many footballers partners, who use the recognition and public interest to their benefit by creating profitable social media presences, Nitsa Tavadze is nearly invisible online. In fact, the only pictures of her one can come across are with her partner at football events or family occasions.

How did Khvicha and Nitsa Meet?

So, how would a world-class footballer go about meeting a medical student and forming a sincere relationship that built into marriage? Well, through mutual friends, it seems. Apparently the couple was introduced through mutual friends but didn’t start dating till a month later.

Supposedly, sparks didn’t immediately fly and it took a while for the chemistry to build, but once it did, the couple started making some public appearances, including attending a basketball game between Italy and Georgia. By 2022 Kvaratskhelia confirmed that he was in a relationship with Nitsa.

Do Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nitsa have children?

Kvaratskhelia and Nitsa have one son named Damiane, who was born last August. After his son’s birth, Kvaratskhelia said, “My life has changed completely! I suddenly felt a huge responsibility to become a father. The birth of my son has brought me immense happiness and now I see things in a different way. Each day I wake up happy and I hope everyone can experience such happiness in their lives.” Though Nitsa is private, fans can get insights into Kvaratskhelia’s life from his social media pages, where he does mention his family.

The Kvaratskhelia family remains very private, managing somehow to balance their huge public personas with their private lives and thereby enjoying the best of both worlds!

The public did manage to catch a rare glimpse of Nitsa enjoying the sights and sounds of the United States while her husband is posted there for the club cup final, but along with an unexpected addition, Russian goalkeeper Matvei Safonov and his partner! Though the political affiliations between Russia and Georgia are all over the place, at least these two players and their partners can get along, and at least we got another picture of Nitsa from it!

We should expect to see Nitsa at the Club Cup final at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey, where PSG will be facing off against Chelsea in a little while. Considering Kvaratskhelia has played a huge part for PSG this season, with 35 goals and 14 assists in 52 appearances, further, in the club cup tournament, Kvaratskhelia has managed to make his impact felt with some pivotal goals and assists.