Who Is Maddie DiMaria? Here’s How the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year Is Creating Waves in the Community

Ardent U.S. soccer fans can proudly say that the future of the nation’s women’s program is in safe hands. The remarkable strides made by the U.S. Soccer Federation—not just at the senior level, but also within its youth system—are truly unmatched. So, it’s no surprise to see teenage talents like Maddie DiMaria, still in high school, begin to emerge on the national radar. The 2024 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year is already making waves as she climbs the ranks in American soccer.

While her name may not be widely recognized just yet, once you learn about her, we don’t think you’ll find it hard not to root for this rising star to become the future face of the U.S. women’s program. Enough with the hype—let’s get into the real story and uncover who this sensational young talent truly is.

Meet Maddie DiMaria, the rising star of the U.S. Soccer!

Something has to be special about you if aside from being 16, you’re literally a sophomore at high school, the best in the entire United States, mind you. In the case of Maddie DiMaria, today, she proudly represents Cor Jesu as a sophomore. Well, honestly, one would see it coming after knowing the weightage her name has in soccer terms. Starting with her grandfather Tom DiMaria, who played for Quincy University as a goalie, even having made a cut in the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame.

While Maddie’s dad, Jeff, played at St. Louis University and even for the Colorado-based Major League Soccer side, even though for a brief amount of time, her mom, Sara, was a prominent talent for Cor Jesu. Even Maddie’s siblings couldn’t help but kick soccer; her older sis Ana currently plays for the University of Missouri, with her brothers, Tommy and Jack, are plying their trade in the St. Louis City SC Academy, with the latter one set to make his way to St. Louis U.

Then again, Maddie’s remarkable rise in popularity can’t simply be credited to a family history of soccer. In fact, her parents never really expected their youngest daughter to make such a name for herself in the sport. As her father Jeff once told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Maddie’s older sister Ana initially “wanted nothing to do” with soccer when she first kicked a ball—let alone touched one again. That left him wondering, “We weren’t sure what to expect with Maddie.”

A classic talk-about-defying-the-odds moment, as the starlet did more than one could have thought. Despite standing 5-foot-7, the talented freshman forward and midfielder has already filled her resume with some excellent achievements. She played a key role in Cor Jesu’s 12-game winning streak that led to a 21-4 season and the school’s first Class 3 state title since 2012.

Even during the championship match, the freshman attacker tallied two goals and an assist in a prevailing 3-0 win over Rockwood Summit High. That saw her cap off a debut high school season with a whopping 30 goals and 21 assists. That had to see Maddie earn her Class 3 Player of the Year honors from the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association.

Last year, she became the first freshman ever to be named the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year—an award with a prestigious legacy dating back to 1998. So, it’s no surprise that she also represents the U.S. Under-15 Women’s National Team, having recently competed with them in Germany. In fact, little does it also call for some praise from the soccer community.

Nothing but praises for St. Louis Scott Gallagher star!

Cor Jesu coach Rachel Brcic never fails to be amazed by Maddie DiMaria’s speed. Just give her the ball for once and boy does she like to turn and dash, showcasing her explosive attacking prowess that sets her apart. “I remember the first game we had last year, so her first game on varsity as a freshman.”

“Obviously, we liked what we saw in practice, but then you watched her in a game — whoa. And now it’s like — what more can she possibly do? Yet she keeps getting better. Stronger. Creative. And it’s not just coming to her easy — she’s working for it,” said Brcic

That explains why “Ruthlessly efficient on the attack and fiercely competitive” is how J.R. Eskilson, National Analyst at PrepSoccer.com described Maddie DiMaria, let alone ranking her the No. 1 recruit nationally for the Class of 2027 thanks to her historic freshman season. Beyond leaving the rival coaches frustrated, the teenager was truly an artist in being a step ahead of the learning curve.

In fact, so much so that during this season, Maddie scored so many goals with her left foot that it made others question which one was her dominant one. A classic Ousmane Dembele momen, but she is different, DiMaria. “She was utterly unstoppable on the pitch,” further added Eskilson about Maddie.

If such is the case within the early stages of one’s career, you ought to believe the kind of expectations one has from Maddie. Heck, forget discussing future prospects for a while, would you believe it if we were to tell to that DiMaria already has her own fanbase?

Scoring goals and giving autographs are all Maddie DiMaria does

Yes, you heard it correctly! Beyond impressing everyone with her goalscoring prowess, Maddie DiMaria has become quite a local star or rather a national figure, the least. Believe it or not, but after having led Cor Jesu to another Missouri state soccer championship, the sophomore literally found herself surrounded by young fans, where she had to sign dozens of autographs. No joke but one of them included signing on a girl’s arm! Lionel Messi who, right?

Well, such a profound effect is due to her emphatic career trajectory. After all, it’s not normal to rack up over six goals and five assists in the state semifinal and final. Honestly, in the coming years, don’t be surprised to see the emphatic growth of Marrie DiMaria’s popularity as she clearly seems to have made a lasting impact on not only the current generation of St. Louis soccer players but the entire American soccer community.