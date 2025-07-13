Who Is Pedro Neto’s Girlfriend, Carolina Cunha e Silva? All You Need to Know About the Chelsea Star’s Partner

The soccer community is bracing up for a thunderous showdown. On July 13, Sunday, the 2025 UEFA Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain, will clash against Britain’s Chelsea in hopes of winning this year’s FIFA Club World Cup. While the Parisian heavyweights are riding high on momentum, having defeated the mighty Real Madrid in the semis, the Blues are no laughing matter, either. Among others, winger Pedro Neto will add a special edge to Chelsea’s attacking prowess. And he will have a ton of support when he takes to the pitch this weekend.

Neto’s girlfriend, Carolina Cunha e Silva, is one of soccer’s most talked-about WAGs right now. The duo has been spotted multiple times in public, and we believe Silva will also show up at the stands of the MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the Club World Cup final. So, who is this young head-turner who apparently has Pedro Neto’s heart?

Who is Carolina Cunha e Silva?

Born on December 16, 2000, Silva hails from Lisbon, Portugal. Ever since she and Neto started dating, sometime in 2022, Silva has remained steadfast beside the soccer star during all of his career milestone moments, including when he signed for Chelsea in 2024. Along with supporting her boyfriend’s soccer journey, Carolina also loves to travel.

via Imago Credit – Instagram/Carolina Cunha e Silva

The duo often shares pictures from their vacations on Instagram and isn’t shy of some PDA either. However, Silva also has a career of her own, where she is leaving quite a mark as well. Carolina is a model and an amateur tennis player. With plenty of singles and doubles matches under her belt, Pedro Neto’s girlfriend is quite well-known among tennis loyalists in her country. She is also a popular face on social media.

Carolina has just over 40,000 followers on Instagram. Alisha Lehmann also follows Silva on the social media platform.

What does Carolina Cunha e Silva do for a living?

Silva has a bustling modelling career, where she collaborates with various brands for fashion shoots and lifestyle campaigns across Portugal. However, not much is known about Carolina’s life, and her career is mostly kept away from the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean we don’t get glimpses of her happening life!

via Imago FIFA Club World Cup – Chelsea VS Fluminense Chelsea player Pedro Neto in action during the semi-final FIFA Club World Cup between Chelsea and Fluminense at The Meatlife Stadium in New Jersey, NJ on July 8, 2025. Photo by Charles Guerin/ABACAPRESS.COM New Jersey NJ PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xGuerinxCharles/ABACAx

While there is little information about Silva’s career, her Instagram is filled with snaps of various activities. Her passion for recreational tennis sees the Pedro Neto’s girlfriend sharing bits of her athletic pursuit on social media. She also loves to travel and shares beachscape pics from all over the world with her fans. More often than not, these seaside scenarios show both Neto and his beau in close proximity.

Traveling the world together, Neto and Silva’s love has come a long way, and she is seldom far away when the soccer star laces up to hit the pitch.

How did Pedro Neto and Carolina Cunha e Silva meet?

In 2019, Neto signed with the Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is generally speculated that sometime in 2022, the scintillating winger met with his girlfriend on social media. Their relationship was announced via an IG post made by Neto himself. “Thank you for everything, may it always be so. I LOVE YOU,” Pedro wrote in his first Instagram post as a couple.