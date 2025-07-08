Who Is Thiago Silva’s Wife Isabelle da Silva? All About the Fluminense and Brazil Star’s Partner and Family Life

Fluminense’s amazing run in the revamped 2025 Club World Cup is surely a testament to how Brazilian clubs can compete with clubs from Europe. And it’s fitting that Fluminense’s captain has had decades of top-tier experience in the biggest leagues of Europe. Yes, we are talking about Thiago Silva, the finest Brazilian center-back of his generation, and who will have a role to play when Fluminense face Chelsea on July 7.

The 40-year-old is still going strong, leading his line with authority and expertise. It’s his superlative abilities that have seen him win trophies with AC Milan, PSG, Chelsea, and the Brazilian national team. When it comes to Thiago Silva, there are some constants – him being an absolute boss of a defender, and obviously, his soulmate and love of his life – Isabelle da Silva. Yes, as long as Thiago Silva’s football journey has been, he has had Isabelle right by his side. And together, they have knitted a beautiful life full of happiness, joy, and love.

Well, let’s get to know the woman who is practically the biggest fangirl Thiago Silva has.

Meet Isabelle da Silva: Thiago Silva’s wife

Wherever Thiago Silva is, you will find Isabelle da Silva nearby. And she will be wearing her husband’s Number 3 jersey, hyping him up during his matches. Born on March 11, 1987, in Rio de Janeiro, Da Silva is a woman of many skills. She is a mother, a wife, an influencer, a model, and a champion just like her husband. They have been together for almost 25 years now, and their love is as strong now as it was when they first met as teenagers.

What is Isabelle da Silva’s educational background?

Not much is known about her educational background. Some sources say that Da Silva got her education from a local institute in Rio de Janeiro. Although we don’t know about her ventures in tertiary education, it is evident that she is a smart woman who has picked up many skills over the course of her life.

Travelling with Thiago Silva from Brazil to Russia to Italy and wherever he had to be for his job, she was ever present, giving him the support that he needed to be a successful soccer player. Isabelle da Silva’s role in the center-back’s life has been immense. But as their life progressed, she slowly started building her own portfolio, making a career out of what she liked doing. And that has seen her become a social media influencer and a successful model with major brands.

What does Isabelle da Silva do for a living?

She is as much a football wife as she is a mother, and she is definitely a happening influencer who shares amazing beauty routines and lifestyle tidbits with her fans. Her charismatic persona, coupled with her friendly nature, made her a popular figure whom many started to follow. Not to mention her expertise in fashion, which has seen her amass 709K followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

You will see her modelling for prominent brands like Chanel, Zara, and Alaia. She has also done work for Viviane Cerqueira’s talent agency, and the 35-year-old has a net worth of $1.5 million. But do you know what makes her a superhero woman? That she has such a glamorous career, besides being the amazing wife of Thiago Silva, who knows she will always be there for her. After all, this love story goes way back.

How did Thiago Silva and Isabelle da Silva meet?

When the couple met, it was in the early 2000s. Yes, that’s how early things started, and it never stopped. In fact, both Thiago Silva and Isabelle da Silva were from the same neighborhood. They dated for years, letting their love flourish and the connection grow strong. This was when Silva was playing in Brazil.

And eventually, in 2005, they took the big step. They were sure they wanted to face life’s uncertainties together, because that’s the only way for them. The marriage ceremony was a private affair, but for 20 years, they have been honoring their vows, making each other happy, and growing together. The lovebirds started a journey around the world soon after.

Do Thiago Silva and Isabelle da Silva have children?

The happy couple has it all. They spent years together getting to know each other and being soulmates for one another. And they also built a family where they are the best parents to their 2 sons, Isago and Iago. Isago is the older of the two, born on November 12, 2010. And their second child came along on April 4, 2011. Still young, but it’s slowly becoming a football household.

Isago Silva is even in the Chelsea academy, playing in the U18 team. He too is a defender just like his father. And Iago is at Chelsea, too, in the U15 team. We spoke of Isabelle’s talents, and one of them is being a full-time mother to the 2 boys. They all celebrate holidays and other celebrations together, ensuring the values that Thiago Silva and Isabelle da Silva grew up with are passed down to their children.

This means supporting one another, which is why we would probably see Isabelle da Silva at the stadium when her husband faces his old club.