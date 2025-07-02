Who Is Vinicius Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Maria Julia Mazalli

Vinicius Jr. is one of the most popular soccer stars in the world right now, and for good reason. With 2 UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies with Real Madrid F.C., the Brazilian winger has established himself as a formidable headache for all of his opponents. However, his on-field success might have something special to do with the loud cheers coming from the stands, courtesy of Vinicius Jr.’s girlfriend, Maria Julia Mazalli.

Who is Vinicius Jr.’s girlfriend, Maria Julia Mazalli?

Maria Mazalli was born in São Paolo, Brazil, on October 30, 1995, but is currently based in Madrid, Spain. She is a Brazilian national, whose star sign is Scorpio. Patricia is her mother, and Maria has three sisters, Aline, Majú, and Mariana.

Vinicius Jr.’s girlfriend studied in a local high school before possibly pursuing a degree in Business Administration from the University of São Paolo.

What is Maria Julia Mazalli’s height and age?

Maria’s height has been recorded as at 5 ft 4 in (163cm), only a few inches shorter than her boyfriend, Vinicius Jr. at 5 ft 9 in. Mazalli is currently 29 years old.

When did Vinicius Jr. meet Maria Julia Mazalli?

Vinicius Jr. and Maria Mazalli met sometime in 2019, although the specifics of when and where exactly they crossed paths remain unknown. However, since that year, speculations about the soccer star’s love life started doing the rounds. The two started dating in 2021. Both Vinicius Jr. and his bae maintain a private life, without many public appearances together.

However, Maria has been spotted several times attending the 24-year-old’s soccer matches.

What does Maria Julia Mazalli do for a living?

Maria is a popular model, renowned for her collaborations with high-profile brands such as Nike, Adidas, FashionNova, and Calvin Klein. She launched her modelling career at a young age, starting to work with major brands when she was 16. Vinicius Jr.’s girlfriend has also appeared on the covers of reputed magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar.

After making waves on the ramp, Maria also launched herself through social media platforms. She has over 950,000 followers on Instagram, more than 78,800 subscribers on YouTube, and 400,000 followers on TikTok. However, Instagram is where she is mostly active. Vinicius Jr.’s girlfriend has also appeared on several Brazilian TV shows over the years.

It’s easy to comprehend that both Vinicius Jr. and his girlfriend have bustling careers of their own. Both stars are focused on growing in their lives, together and as individuals.