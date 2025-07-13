Who Will Sing the National Anthem and Perform at the 2025 Club World Cup Final: PSG vs Chelsea?

The stage is set for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final. Out of the 32 teams that contested three group-stage matches and multiple knockout rounds, only two remain: Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. As these two European heavyweights prepare to take center stage for what promises to be a thrilling clash, spectators can expect much more than just 22 players battling for the prestigious trophy.

FIFA has lined up exciting pre-match and mid-match events, including the national anthem, musical performances, and more. Produced in collaboration with the renowned Balich Wonder Studio, the show will feature a cast of over 80 professionals. So, who will be doing the honors? Let’s dive in and find out.

Who will sing the National Anthem at the 2025 Club World Cup final?

The 2025 Club World Cup final is taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But before both PSG and Chelsea kick off the game, a national anthem ceremony will be taking place in order to herald the host nation’s efforts in bringing together such a prestigious tournament. Though until now, FIFA hasn’t revealed who will be singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, more details will be unveiled before the match.

Yet, the apex soccer authority did mention that aside from the national anthem, a color guard presentation, along with a spectacular, dramatic flyover and vibrant pyrotechnics, will also be used in order to ignite the crowd’s energy. If that’s not enough, legendary American ring announcer Michael Buffer will be stepping in to deliver his famous catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble!”

This announcement from Buffer will certainly add more to the electric atmosphere as everyone sets the stage for the grand showdown. Following this, the moment 11 players of each team make their way out of the tunnel, the pre-match festivities will only reach their peak, making everyone soak in pride and emotion. And guess what, we haven’t even told you about the exciting halftime show and the launch of FIFA’s official anthem.

Who will perform FIFA’s official anthem?

FIFA revealed in a statement that, before the national anthem, fans will first be treated to the new Official FIFA Anthem, “Desire,” setting the stage for this historic final. It will be performed by former ‘Take That’ frontman and FIFA’s newly appointed music ambassador, Robbie Williams, and global pop icon Laura Pausini.

Together, they’ll perform “Desire” live for the first time—a string-led ballad that begins with Robbie before Pausini joins in with Spanish lyrics, culminating in a romantic duet. Interestingly, FIFA insists that the new anthem is designed to capture “the intensity, pride, and unity that defines football at its highest level.”

In fact, going forward, it will echo through stadiums at all FIFA events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, whenever teams step out onto the ground. A classic example can be the time when, during UEFA Champions League matches, the tournament’s official “The Champions” by Tony Britten is played as teams come on the pitch before kickoff.

What else to expect in the pre-match show?

Some of the biggest names in music and the pop industry will be taking center stage during the halftime show of the Club World Cup final. Leading the lineup is J. Balvin, the Colombian superstar widely known as the “Prince of Reggaeton.” With over 35 million records sold globally, Balvin stands out as one of the most successful artists to emerge from Latin America.

This isn’t the first time J. Balvin will be giving his signature, high-energy performance for a soccer crowd, having performed quite a memorable act during the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. Joining him is iconic American rapper and singer Doja Cat, who, with her numerous Grammy nominations and continuous domination of music charts, has become quite a sensation among fans.

via Imago Credit – Instagram/J Balvin

Last but not least, we have Tems, an emerging R&B talent, who has already carved out a loyal following among music enthusiasts, particularly across Africa. One thing is sure: while both PSG and Chelsea will be resting and preparing for the latter half, fans are definitely in for a treat, and make the most of this unforgettable experience.

Chelsea vs PSG: Date, Time, and Venue for 2025 Final

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Kickoff Time: 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT / 8:00pm BST / 9:00pm CEST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Ardent fans who won’t be able to catch the action live from the stadium can still enjoy it from the comfort of their homes by streaming the game on DAZN. It’s available on mobile devices, smart TVs, tablets, game consoles, and other streaming platforms, letting you watch virtually from anywhere.

Notably, fans have been advised to arrive at the stadium quite early in order to take part in the countdown of the show, which will begin at 13:30 after the stadium gates are opened at 12:00 ET. Meanwhile, viewers who’ll stream the game live can tune into the pre-match festivities from 13:30 ET/19:30 CET on DAZN.com.