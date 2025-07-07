Why Does It Appear Hazy During USMNT vs Mexico Concacaf Gold Cup Finals? Fox Reporter Reveals Truth

The match was rightfully supposed to bring the heat on the pitch at the NRG Stadium. The USMNT has locked horns with Mexico in the final of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup at the NRG Stadium, one of the largest indoor air-conditioned facilities in Texas. However, no one was probably expecting even the soccer pitch to be literally fuming from all the excitement, literally!

The opening minutes of the Concacaf Gold Cup final between the USA and Mexico were played under a thick haze. During the live stream of the match via Concacaf’s official YouTube account, Fox News reporter Jenny Taft revealed what caused the visibility issue from the sidelines of the NRG Stadium. As per Taft, the fireworks carried out as part of the pre-game ceremony caused the indoor pitch to be covered by a thick veil of smoke.

While the reporter noted that she wasn’t “inhaling smoke” at the high-stakes soccer match, she also mentioned “this haze doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon” during the first few minutes of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final match.

The story is developing