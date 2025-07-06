Why Is Captain Christian Pulisic Not Playing for USMNT vs. Mexico Gold Cup Finals?

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup is in its final stretch. The 2 biggest nations are left, who go head-to-head on July 6. All eyes are on the stars who can be the difference makers. And there are plenty of match winners in both the USA and Mexican camps, which is why it is so difficult to call. But if the USA wants to clinch the Continent’s biggest Cup, they will have to get the job done without their captain, Christian Pulisic.

Yes, the star attacker will not play any part in the crucial Final against Mexico. In fact, the 26-year-old hasn’t played a single minute in the 2025 edition of the Gold Cup. You are probably wondering… Why so? Well, here’s the reason.

Why is Christian Pulisic not taking part in the 2025 Gold Cup?

The former Borussia Dortmund winger decided to sit out the Gold Cup due to health reasons, as per Sports Illustrated. Pulisic’s name wasn’t there in the 26-man roster named by coach Mauricio Pochettino. The right-winger wanted to get some much-needed rest after a grueling 2024-25 season. And after much deliberation, U.S. Soccer and Pulisic came to a collective decision to let the AC Milan star sit this one out.

The decision was taken keeping in mind that the next season and its preparations will start in a few weeks. And there is also the World Cup coming up next summer, which Pulisic has prioritized. Talking to CBS Sports Golazo Network, Pulisic said, “Towards the second half and towards the end of the season, my body just started talking to me—and my mind—and I started to think what’s gonna be best for me leading into next year and going into the World Cup.”

He further added, “Was that to play eight more games and then get no rest at all—go straight into preseason and then grind another year and go straight into the World Cup? That’s not what I felt best for my body.” Christian Pulisic had played 50 club games in the 2024-25 season, clocking 3650 minutes under his belt. While he could have participated in the Gold Cup, it would have meant no substantial amount of rest.

via Imago March 27, 2023: United States forward CHRISTIAN PULISIC 10 sets up for a corner kick during the USMNT vs El Salvador Concacaf Nations League match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fl on March 27, 2023.

The FIFA World Cup is coming to America in 2026. And everyone associated with US soccer will want to put on a good show when the whole world is watching. They will need their best players well-rested, in form, and firing on all cylinders. And Pulisic is one of the best players the USA has ever produced. The UEFA Champions League winner has performed well in Europe’s biggest leagues, be it in the Bundesliga, the Premier League, or the Serie A.

So, the governing body of US Soccer realized it would be in their best interests if their captain got the recovery period he needed. And the USA has handled the situation pretty well.

How has the USA done in the 2025 Gold Cup without their captain?

In the absence of Christian Pulisic, veteran center-back Tim Ream has led the team, and quite deftly, we would say. Having 9 years of Premier League experience, the 37-year-old has deputized their men with authority. All the while, the USMNT has overcome any challenge that has come in their path. They won all 3 games in the group stage against Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti.

Then, in the quarterfinals, in the biggest clash so far, the Stars and Stripes nation defeated Costa Rica in a penalty shootout after the game ended 2-2 in regulation time. They beat Guatemala 2-1, with 2 goals from Diego Luna. And now, they face Mexico. With the World Cup looming, Pochettino’s men will be massively boosted by the Gold Cup win. Especially since they are without many of their star players for this big tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not just Christian Pulisic missing from the roster. The USMNT is also without fullbacks Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson, midfielder Yunus Musah, who plays with Pulisic at AC Milan, and forward Folarin Balogun. All of them are missing the 2025 Gold Cup either due to injury or personal reasons. Add to that Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, and Gio Reyna, who decided to take part in the Club World Cup tournament with their respective teams.

These are big names missing who would have played a big role in a crucial game against Mexico. Let’s see how the USMNT does in the Final? Who do you think will win?