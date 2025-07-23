Why the World Cup’s $3.3B MetLife Windfall Could Eclipse a Decade of NFL Sundays

“We’ve generated revenue of more than $2bn. That’s $31m per game,” this is what the FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed while addressing the profit numbers of the recently concluded 2025 Club World Cup held in the United States. Quite surprising, especially considering the entire tournament was deemed a failure in terms of the viewership and ticket sales. Yet, on the brighter side, both FIFA and the host nation came out proving they could still deliver a profitable event. And now, the U.S. has an even bigger opportunity on the horizon—one that could not only generate another billion-dollar boost but also eclipse an entire decade’s worth of NFL Sundays at MetLife Stadium.

Yes, we aren’t joking, and neither is a report published by the New York Post on Monday, which states that the New York and New Jersey officials are looking to pocket a whopping $3.3 billion boost during the World Cup that is set to run from June 11 to July 19. And this entire figure will be achieved just by hosting eight games at MetLife Stadium. Not to mention this 82,500 capacity venue is home to NFL sides New York Giants and New York Jets.

These two teams often garner big crowds while facing other big teams. Heck, the Super Bowl XLVIII, held at the same venue, generated just $550 million. But the World Cup, you ask? Well, keep the drum rolling as just eight games are expected to bring in $1.7 billion in fan and attendee spending alone, along with $1.3 billion in total labor income, according to the NY/NJ Host Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/USMNT

AD

While NFL Sundays are a cultural staple, their economic impact is spread out over years and mostly driven by local audiences. The World Cup, on the other hand, will pack its punch into a single month—drawing 1.2 million international tourists, global sponsors, and city-wide fan activations, according to the report that was co-authored by Tourism Economics, a publication under Oxford Economics.

Simply put, the intensity, scale, and global pull of the World Cup could generate more in a handful of matches than what the NFL delivers in ten years of game days at MetLife. In fact, this expanded 48-team edition of the tournament is touted to be the most highly attended in the history of FIFA, with an estimated figure of 6 million fans, if combining all the host cities in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

“It’s a legacy-defining opportunity to create lasting economic and social impact for New York and New Jersey,” Alex Lasry, CEO of the NYNJ Host Committee, said in a statement. “From record tourism and global visibility to local investment and job creation, this tournament will help shape the future of our region.”

Interestingly, the report also stated that over 26,000 jobs are expected to be created solely across New York and New Jersey. Meanwhile, as for other US host cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco/Bay Area, and Seattle, all are bound to enjoy an additional $432 million in state and local tax revenues, as the analysis report stated.

MetLife Stadium: World Cup vs. NFL Sundays (10-Year Comparison):

Metric 2026 FIFA World Cup NFL at MetLife (10 Years) Number of Events 8 matches 160 games (Giants + Jets home games) Total Attendance 1.2 million fans 1.28 million fans Total Economic Impact $3.3 billion $2.4–$3.2 billion Tax Revenue Generated $432 million $360–$500 million Jobs Created 26,000 (temporary + contract roles) 3,500–4,000 per game (event staff) TV Viewership (Global) 5+ billion cumulative (FIFA-wide) 17–20 million per game (U.S. only) Impact per Event $412 million per match $15–$20 million per game

This is indeed a significant number for the U.S., especially considering the last time they hosted a premier soccer tournament was way back in 1994. Then again, the real highlight is how this single event is projected to rival the sheer dominance of the NFL—despite having a much lower volume of games. And if you think it ends there, just wait until you hear about the ticket prices!

World Cup ticket prices expected to bring more profits!

Yes, it’s true, considering whether they actually sell quite well. No wonder with that hope, FIFA has unveiled a lavish hospitality program for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup that features some premium ticket packages via its official partner, On Location. Known for curating elite experiences—from VIP suites to gourmet dining—the company is offering packages that start at $1,350 for single non-host group-stage matches and go up to $8,275 for Venue Series access covering multiple games at a chosen stadium.

Fans can also opt for the Follow My Team package (starting at $6,750), which includes all three group-stage matches and one Round of 32 game—though it excludes host nations. Access to lounges, including the FIFA Pavilion and pitchside areas, can range from $2,500 to over $5,000 per person. Each experience includes top-tier amenities, extended lounge access, and optional extras.

For those who don’t have any problem with spending more money, they can opt for the Platinum Access Program, with perks like private jet travel, post-game pitch access, and more. While pricing for private suites hasn’t been disclosed, expectations are sky-high, with Michelin-star chefs and luxury service teams included.

via Imago December 3, 2022, Doha, Qatar: DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 3: United States fans pose for a photo before a FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USMNT at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Doha Qatar – ZUMAt139 20221203_zaa_t139_018 Copyright: xBradxSmith/IsixPhotosx

Despite concerns over fan turnout—given the low attendance at the recent Club World Cup—On Location claims its premium packages are already selling fast, particularly in Latin America. Backed by Endeavor Group Holdings, the company brings major-event experience from the Super Bowl, Olympics, UFC, and more, aiming to host over a million fans across the 104-match tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Remarkably, Leah Linke, Senior VP of Event Production at On Location, shared with Sportsnet how they once arranged a luxurious Super Bowl experience for a high-profile client. You won’t imagine what it was, but anyway, it was a private brunch with NFL legend Tom Brady in an opulent two-story suite, complete with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on display.

“I can’t divulge how much they paid,” Linke said. “We are not selling tickets. We are selling experiences of a lifetime,” added the VP, insisting life is about creating such memories. In fact, there’s no bound to what one can expect from the event organizers. Basically, as Linke puts it, “The sky is the limit.” Whatever you demand will be put on the table.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So it’s no surprise to hear that all the FIFA Men’s World Cup matches happening at MetLife Stadium are bound to surpass all kinds of numbers within the lower numbers that the NFL usually garners. Then again, it all depends on the atmosphere that fans will set up.

Though fans across the globe are expected to fly to the States and catch up with the prestigious tournament, the American audience is also expected to play a crucial role. It’s their interest in the game that will see the surge of the World Cup, unlike how they responded to the Club World Cup. Either way, share your thoughts on the same in the comments below!