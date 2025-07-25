Why Was Lionel Messi Suspended by MLS? How Many Games Will He Miss?

Lionel Messi has really become the standout star of Inter Miami since he joined in 2023. He’s totally transformed the club and brought a ton of global attention to Major League Soccer. At 38, he’s topping the MLS scoring charts with 18 goals and 9 assists in only 17 league matches this season. He’s made a huge impact that goes way beyond just playing the game—helping the team make more money, bringing in more fans for the league, and raising MLS’s profile around the world.

But you know, even Messi isn’t totally free from the pressure of a packed schedule. Inter Miami’s 2025 season has been pretty intense, with a packed schedule that includes the MLS regular season, hopes for the MLS Cup playoffs, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. It’s been tough for Messi and the team, giving them hardly any time to rest or recover. Coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Messi “showed normal fatigue from the number of games and minutes he’s been playing,” noting that players who participate in matches every three days inevitably accumulate wear and tear.

So, let’s get to the big question: why did MLS suspend Messi, and how many games is he going to miss? Here’s the deal: if a player gets picked for the MLS All-Star Game and doesn’t show up without a valid medical excuse, they’ll be sitting out the next match for their club. That’s just how the league rolls.

Lionel Messi missed the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin even though he was picked. Now, he’s been deemed ineligible for Inter Miami’s next match against FC Cincinnati and has received a one-game ban, just like his teammate Jordi Alba. Individuals quickly started criticizing Messi for not being there.

USMNT icon and soccer analyst Alexi Lalas shared his thoughts on X, expressing his frustration that Messi’s contractual obligations should have taken priority. He mentioned, “Messi suspended 1-game for violating contractual obligation to participate in MLS All-Star Game. But this is fine, since there is so much concern for how many games he has played. Now he can have a rest.”

So, at first, MLS said there wouldn’t be any sanctions, but then they changed their mind after talking it over with the club. In the end, it looks like Messi will only miss one match. To wrap it up, Messi will only sit out one MLS league game—the match against FC Cincinnati—because he missed the All-Star Game without getting the green light first. So, while folks like Alexis Lalas were all about the contractual obligations, it seems that the general vibe over at Inter Miami is that taking a break was really important. But, you know, his absence really didn’t sit right with the MLS community.

Their take on Lionel Messi’s absence from the All-Star Game

“Lionel Messi is quickly becoming a villain in the eyes of neutral MLS fans. The league’s MVP isn’t doing himself any favors when it comes to winning over supporters outside of Miami,” journalist Favian Renkel mentioned. He believes that Messi’s absence has hurt his reputation with fans, not just at Inter Miami. Renkel pointed out that just a short stint in the All-Star game could have really boosted MLS’s visibility around the world.

But, you know, retired soccer pros had a different take on things. Steve Nicol, a Liverpool legend, confidently mentioned that the event’s appeal was much bigger than any single player. He mentioned, “As I said, it’s still going to be sold out. And this time next week, do you think anybody’s going to be talking about Messi not going [to the All-Star game]? Anybody who’s bought a ticket for this game, I don’t believe, is going to be complaining that Messi didn’t turn up.”

This moment really highlights how even the biggest names in soccer need to take a break sometimes instead of always being in the spotlight. And it’s sparking some interesting conversations about what’s changing in American soccer values.