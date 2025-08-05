Will Lionel Messi Play Against Pumas UNAM? Inter Miami Captain’s Leagues Cup Future Remains Uncertain

The Phase One of the Leagues Cup is in full swing. With 18 teams from the MLS and the same number of clubs representing the Liga MX of Mexico, the American club tournament is ticking all the right boxes to satiate the fans’ needs. However, for the soccer connoisseurs in the US, there is one tiny point of concern: Is Lionel Messi going to continue with the competition in light of his recent misfortune?

On Saturday, the Herons’ superstar left the pitch during the opening minutes of Inter Miami’s match against Necaxa. It reason behind Lionel Messi‘s early exit last weekend was later disclosed to be an apparent hamstring injury, for which he was scheduled to undergo testing on the following day, as noted by coach Javier Mascherano. Now, with Pumas UNAM waiting to greet the MLS side on Wednesday, fans can’t wait for an update on Messi’s possibility of showing up at Chase Stadium. So, will he?

Will Lionel Messi play against Pumas UNAM?

As per an official statement released by Inter Miami on Sunday, based on the update provided by Baptist Health, the Inter Miami CF captain doesn’t have too much to fear about his health condition. “The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg,” the statement noted, after Messi underwent evaluation by the doctors. However, for him to be cleared for the next match, a number of factors would need to be considered.

via Imago

“His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment,” Inter Miami’s statement elaborated on Messi’s condition, without entirely nullifying the possibility of him playing against Pumas UNAM. Fans would finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief. After all, Coach Mascherano’s comment after Saturday’s match had many feeling anxious.

“He felt discomfort. We will not be able to know until tomorrow how severe the injury is. There’s probably something there,” the Inter Miami coach told reporters, noting that Messi felt a pull in his leg, which prompted his exit from the match against Necaxa. But the scenes that unfolded on the pitch also didn’t help to keep the fans calm.

During the eighth minute of Saturday’s game, Messi fell to the ground following being tackled by two Necaxa defenders. The soccer icon couldn’t even walk all the way to the Miami bench before his right leg was treated by the trainers for a couple of minutes, after which he walked off the pitch and went straight into the players’ tunnel.

Naturally, fans were left concerned. However, it seems like they don’t have much to worry about. But, to be fair, even apart from Messi’s health, there are other factors as well that have heavily contributed to the collective community concern.

Off-pitch things raising the fans’ eyebrows

For starters, the third edition of the Leagues Cup has overhauled the format of the tournament entirely. From bringing down the number of teams participating in the club-level tournament to revealing that there won’t be any draws in a match, even in the group stages, several changes have been introduced to the Leagues Cup this year. Moreover, the knockout stage of the competition will be played on mid-week because the participating clubs will simultaneously be playing in their home leagues.

via Imago

Obviously, adjusting to such a schedule can be difficult for Lionel Messi, who is currently 38 years old. Moreover, with the David Beckham-owned team still being silent on the Argentine’s future with the club despite his contract coming to an end at the end of this year, the community is eager to get an update on that front as well.

But first things first. Pumas UNAM has won all of its last three matches across Liga MX and the Leagues Cup, and will be waiting to pounce on Inter Miami should they catch the Herons without their star winger on Wednesday. On the other hand, Luis Suarez & Co. will also head to Chase Stadium with two back-to-back victories in their first two Phase One games, which would undoubtedly help with the momentum.

So, care to share a prediction for the upcoming match? Drop your score predictions blow!