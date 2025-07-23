Will Lionel Messi Play In The MLS All-Stars Game Against Liga MX? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

It’s been a more recent feature, involving the MLS and Liga MX together. As MLS commissioner, Don Garber, said before the 2024 MLS Cup, “We need more MLS versus Liga MX matches.” And the reason was simple – to promote the rivalry between the two leagues in the region. Well, in that backdrop, the All Stars match between the MLS and the Liga MX becomes a key clash, isn’t it? Especially when you consider the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup went to a LIGA MX team.

Mexico even clinched the Gold Cup, albeit under controversial circumstances. Nevertheless, the scale is tipped in Mexico’s favor lately, which is why the MLS will want all of its best players spearheading the All Stars game in 2025. But will Lionel Messi be available for the big game? The little Argentine can make all the difference in the crucial game against Liga MX. But only if he plays. And there is a shroud of uncertainty surrounding the 2022 World Cup winner’s presence in the All Stars game. So, let’s find out!

Is the Inter Miami Superstar fit enough to play?

The biggest game of the summer will take place on Wednesday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET. And it will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. But Lionel Messi reportedly hasn’t travelled to Texas, and his Inter Miami coach recently spoke up about the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner’s hectic schedule. “I’d love for them to rest,” head coach Javier Mascherano told beIN SPORTS. “But it’s not my decision. I know how important the All-Star Game is. So far, there’s no official decision from the club, and everything remains normal.”

The Argentine attacker has been in hot form, scoring 6 braces in the last 7 games. And he has been heavily involved in the Miami games, who are in 5th place in the Eastern Conference standings. With 41 points from 21 games, they are in a healthy position for Playoff qualifications. But they have a big game coming up on Saturday, July 26, against Conference leaders, Cincinnati.

The last time they faced was just about a week ago on July 17. And the 2024 Supporters’ Shield winners got smashed 3-0. That was despite Messi playing the entire 90 minutes. The Argentine star has barely had any rest, juggling between his Club World Cup and MLS duties. And he is 38 years old. In fact, he is the oldest player on the All Stars roster, along with his Miami teammate, Jordi Alba.

The problem is, in case Messi does sit this one out, the All Stars game, to prioritize the MLS game on Saturday, he would be sanctioned with an automatic 1-game ban, which would be the crucial Cincinnati game. So, you understand, right? It’s a pickle, really. It’s obviously speculation, but maybe we will see the little genius in some capacity in the All Stars game. But he will probably not play the entire match.

Well, being Messi, even 15-30 minutes of pure magic is enough to break down the best of Liga MX defense. And moreover, the fans want to see to soccer icon in action in such big games.

Lionel Messi and 7 USMNT players in the All-Stars team

You know what the fans also want to see? Lionel Messi vs Sergio Ramos. It’s like going back in time. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash makes this All Stars game all the more intense. In fact, the Liga MX All-Stars team features some prominent ex-La Liga names. That includes Colombian James Rodriguez of Real Madrid and Sergio Canales of Real Betis.

So, Liga MX will be bringing a formidable challenge to Austin. No wonder the US fans are distressing over the Messi situation. Besides him, the MLS team has 7 USMNT players selected in the 26-man roster. Patrick Agyemang, Diego Luna will be accompanied by Max Arfsten, Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman, and Miles Robinson. One big name is Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, the Mexican star who is on the MLS side.

They are being led by Austin FC coach Nico Estevez. Talking about the Messi situation, the coach said this in a recent press conference, “I train and coach the players they give me. I think that’s a question for the organizers. I hope he comes, because having the best player in history here is important for everyone.” Incidentally, Messi and his Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, both skipped last year’s All Stars game.

So, what do you think? Do you think we will see Lionel Messi play in the 2025 All Stars game? Let us know what you think!