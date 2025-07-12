Will There Be a Halftime Show at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final? Artists, Performers, and Venue Details

On Sunday, July 13, the English giant Chelsea and the 2025 UEFA Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain, will cross paths at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, in a bid to win this year’s FIFA Club World Cup. While the anticipation for the upcoming weekend spectacle is understandably high, the reasons behind the brewing excitement are far beyond just soccer.

For the first time ever, the Club World Cup will have a halftime show! You read that right. Bringing a twist to the sport, soccer fans will now have a lot to keep them occupied during the otherwise 15-minute break between the two halves of Sunday’s game. So, here’s everything you need to know about the first Club World Cup Halftime Show to help you prepare better with the imminent rumble.

When and where will the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show take place?

The halftime show will take place at the iconic MetLife Stadium, the co-shared home venue of the New York Giants and the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA. The final Club World Cup match between Chelsea and PSG is slated to kick off at 3 pm ET (12 pm PT, 8 pm BST), making the possible halftime show’s schedule somewhere at 3.50 pm ET (12:50 pm PT, 8:50 pm BST).

The scintillating show can be watched via DAZN, the official broadcaster of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, available on smart TVs and mobile devices. DAZN will be streaming the live match from New Jersey for free across the world. PSG has already won the Ligue 1 and also lifted its first-ever Champions League trophy only last month. Obviously, diehard soccer fans will be eager to see if the Parisian club has what it takes to keep the momentum going and add another feather to its cap this year.

On the other hand, Chelsea is looking like a team of dreams. Apart from just one match lost against Flamengo in the group stages, the 2x Champions League winners have won all matches at the Club World Cup this year. With the team’s eagerness to make the ongoing FIFA tournament a success, it’s safe to assume that neither of these two teams will leave any quarter for each other come Sunday.

However, it does seem like the Halftime Show could also help to bring in more fans to the stadium. And why wouldn’t it? Just take a look at the long list of international stars set to rock out the MetLife Stadium on Sunday!

Who is performing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Halftime show?

Some of the world’s biggest musicians are expected to set the stage on fire at the Club World Cup final’s halftime show. The star-studded line-up included J Balvin, one of the most renowned Latin musicians in the world. Based out of Colombia, Balvin is easily one of the most successful (35 million records sold worldwide) musicians coming out of the region, and the “Prince of Reggaeton” is expected to make the crowd swoon with his signature high-octane performance.

The man behind iconic tunes like Mi Gente, Ginza, and Ay Vamos also performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and another similar sensational performance could be in order at the Club World Cup as well.

Along with the Colombian, pop-rap celebrity Doja Cat will also be performing at the halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup. One of the most iconic female artists of our time, Doja Cat has bagged multiple nominations for the Grammies. You wouldn’t want to miss out on her in action on Sunday! Lastly, ready yourself to be swept off your feet by Tems, a rising R&B star who has already made a name for themselves among music connoisseurs in Africa.

Why has the Club World Cup never had a Halftime Show until now?

For the most part, soccer remains a sport that American fans aren’t very familiar with. Outside of the USA, soccer fans mostly keep themselves occupied with what happens on the ground. However, keeping the needs of the American fans in mind, FIFA decided to introduce the Halftime Show at the Club World Cup, evidently taking a page from the Super Bowl’s book.

However, that’s not all that’s making this year’s Club World Cup a historic one. For the first time, the tournament followed the format of the FIFA World Cup, where 32 teams participated in the group stages. But all that will matter little on Sunday, when the scintillating musicians take to the stage and belt out their signature tunes for the fans to relish at halftime of the Club World Cup final.

So, who are you looking forward the most to enjoy? Tell us below!