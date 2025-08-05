Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Make Honest Confession on NWSL All-Star Event Possiblity

Admit it—there’s something unique and exciting about All-Star games. Whether it’s the NFL, NBA, MLS, or NHL, this Americanized concept, rarely seen elsewhere in the world, never fails to excite fans and keep them waiting for more. Heck, it’s not just the men’s leagues—even the women’s game, like the WNBA, embraces this tradition. So, by that logic, women’s domestic soccer should have its own All-Star game too, right? Well, Megan Rapinoe and her fiancée, Sue Bird, think otherwise.

For context, this became a topic of discussion on the latest episode of the BFFR Show, co-hosted by Angel City stars Ali Riley and Sydney Leroux. Having been invited on Pinoe and Bird co-hosted A Touch More podcast a few weeks ago, the power couple had to do a favor for both NWSL stars to make an appearance on their show as well.

Interestingly, during the segment, Riley questioned whether the NWSL would ever be able to host its own All-Star weekend. Both Rapinoe and Bird responded by reminding everyone that the final week of the women’s league is already just around the corner. However, the discussion ultimately led to Rapinoe expressing doubt that it could ever happen, saying, “A soccer All-Star game is just hard to pull off.”

Hearing this, even Sydney acknowledged the issue, echoing Rapinoe’s comments and adding that it’s particularly challenging due to the presence of U-18 players. This led Riley to hilariously remark that there wouldn’t be any kind of drinking allowed—only non-alcoholic options like Shirley Temples or apple cider—with even Megan chiming in to mention Martinelli’s as well.

The former OL Lyonnes forward also stated that even if the NWSL wishes to plan an All-Star event, they’re already doing it in some way or another, better known as the NWSL Championship final. In fact, it somehow ignited a pretty interesting idea in Pinoe’s mind, who said, “Brands can activate, people can have parties, you can do different stuff. You can have an award show, whatever it may be.”

In fact, Megan Rapinoe even suggested the idea of actually letting Sydney Leroux and Ali Riley host it by adding, “Hello, put it out in the atmosphere.” Echoing the sentiment was again Sue Bird, who added, “The Championship’s even better because then the game actually matters,” subtly implying that the All-Star games are merely a friendly.

Well, it is a truth after all. Everyone knows that, unlike this mere Western vs Eastern conference game, it’s the games where there’s actually something at stake, like the Championship, as the power sports couple said. Then again, when looking from another perspective, not everything is about trophies or galore; little do people like All-Star events for fun.

No wonder people like Sydney Leroux and Ali Riley love the idea of getting an All-Star event for NWSL. And technically, their request should be taken into consideration, given how soccer already faces some disparities, unlike basketball!

The beautiful game is “less prescribed” in the eyes of Megan Rapinoe!

Earlier, on one of the episodes of the ReThinking with Adam Grant podcast by Ted Audio Collective, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird discussed an intriguing topic. Host Adam Grant asked the duo if culture plays a role in sports and, if so, whether it carries more weight in soccer or basketball. Without hesitation, Rapinoe backed her own sport, saying, “Soccer is less prescribed.”

The two-time World Cup champion explained that the beautiful game demands a lot of unrecognized effort from players, like constant running and making selfless plays that often go unnoticed. She pointed out how many actions on the pitch are done to benefit others, without any individual reward or attention.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 9, 2024; Paris, France; Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.

Meanwhile, in basketball, even minor contributions are often celebrated, where everyone gets to have a little bit of fun in some way or another. Surprisingly, Sue Bird agreed with her wife’s take, who highlighted that certain soccer roles—especially defenders—rarely get the spotlight they deserve.

So overall, soccer hardly gets the recognition it deserves. Perhaps the introduction of the All-Star event may finally do some justice, don’t you think?