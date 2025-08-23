Megan Rapinoe Makes Bold Move to Match Seattle Storm Forward Minutes Before WNBA Game

Question: If you had five spare minutes before doing something crucial, what would you do? Sure, it depends on the situation you’re in, but we’d wager you wouldn’t spend it on something bold that demands real food for thought. Then again, Megan Rapinoe has always been cut from a different cloth — or, as some might say, a different gravy! Why, you ask? Well, how does giving yourself a tattoo sound?

Yes, you read that right — not getting inked by someone else, but actually doing the honors herself. Before you start asking questions, let’s set the scene. This all comes from the latest and rather unique episode of A Touch More podcast, co-hosted by Rapinoe alongside her fiancée and WNBA icon Sue Bird.

Broadcast live from Seattle to celebrate Bird becoming the first-ever WNBA player honored with a statue, the event featured present and past Seattle Storm stars Gabby Williams and Lauren Jackson. But here’s the kicker: just five minutes before showtime — while the Seattle crowd outside buzzed in anticipation — Rapinoe was backstage, calmly deciding it was the perfect moment to ink herself with a tattoo machine.

The official Touch More podcast page shared a carousel post with Rapinoe and Williams, captioned: “Five minutes to showtime? Perfect window for a quick tattoo 😂.” A backstage clip even caught the 2x World Cup winner casually tattooing herself while everyone looked on.