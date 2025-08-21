Paige Bueckers Surprises With Special Washington Spirit Tribute on WNBA Game Day

Looks like Paige Bueckers knows how to fly solo after all. Despite the Dallas Wings falling 81-80 to the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night, the 23-year-old stood out from the crowd with a jaw-dropping 44-point performance. And while the crucial win slipped away, PB didn’t fail in delivering a special tribute that only soccer fans would have noticed.

Sure, the Wings just had everything under control on the away court. But Kelsey Plum’s clutch buzzer-beater crushed their hopes — delivering a second straight one-point loss to the Sparks and ending their playoff push. Forty minutes of basketball turned from record-setting brilliance to sheer heartbreak.

While it may not have been much of a day for basketball fans, a certain corner of the soccer community was certainly blessed by Paige Bueckers, who gave a unique shoutout to the National Women’s Soccer League team, the Washington Spirit. Don’t worry — it’s not something you missed during the game, as it actually came well before tip-off.

Hours ago, the Washington Spirit shared a picture of Paige Bueckers arriving at Crypto.com Arena in her normal day-to-day attire. Now, looking at the picture, many might mistake it for a regular beige shade knit that is aesthetically donned with oversized jeans and stunning pink shoes. But wait! Look closely, and you’ll notice it’s an exclusive merch collection released by the Spirit in collaboration with Dominique Well’s Dead Dirt.

“Spotted in LA 👀 Paige Bueckers throwing a fit in the Spirit x @deaddirtt Cherry Blossom line 🌸😎,” wrote the Spirit admin in the caption along with the carousel post, highlighting how the Edina, Minnesota native is vocally donning the team’s special collection, called the 2025 Cherry Blossom Capsule, that was released earlier this year which “pays homage to streetwear from the DMV area in the late ’90s and early 2000s.”

Special thanks to creative stylist and designer Brittany Hampton, who earns the credit for styling this outfit. In fact, Bueckers’ outfit gained another shoutout from Domo Wells herself, while also praising her remarkable performance she put up for the Wings. Call it a lucky outfit, perhaps, even though it came at the cost of losing the game.

Following tonight’s performance, Paige Bueckers now holds the highest single-game point total by any player this season, matching the record for most points by a first-year player — all while shooting an incredible 81% from the field. Sure, nine wins this season aren’t enough to call it an impactful rookie campaign for the 2025 NCAA Champion.

Then again, the first years are always tough — even Stephen Curry lost 55 games in his debut season. Still, Paige hasn’t failed to deliver moments that prove her worth, earning massive praise, including from Coach Koclanes himself. So simply put, it was quite a night for Bueckers, who also ended up making it a day for the ardent Washington Spirit fans, something which she isn’t the first one to do!

Paige Bueckers is not alone in paying tribute to the Washington Spirit

Dominique Wells is the creative mind behind Dead Dirt. The founder and creative director, born and raised in the DMV area but now based in Los Angeles, has built a brand that fuses fashion, sport, and culture. Her latest collection draws inspiration from Washington, D.C.’s iconic go-go music scene and blends it seamlessly with Ralph Lauren’s classic Polo and Rugby aesthetic.

via Imago

Aside from Paige Bueckers, the Dead Dirt x Washington Spirit collection has caught the attention of other stars as well. More recently, Georgia Lee Amoore, the Australian guard for the Washington Mystics, was spotted rocking the line — even earning a feature on the brand’s Instagram page. Two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson of the Las Vegas Aces showcased the collection during WNBA All-Star Weekend, while Washington Mystics guard and captain Tasha Cloud was also seen sporting a striking blue floral piece.

The Spirit themselves are no stranger to the brand. While Croix Bethune is often featured modeling Dead Dirt pieces on Instagram, her teammates Hal Hershfelt, Makenna Morris, Kate Wiesner, Courtney Brown, Aubrey Kingsbury, and Ashley Hatch regularly wear the collection on NWSL matchdays, making the collaboration a true staple in the team’s culture and style.