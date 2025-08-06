Sue Bird’s Upcoming Statue Gains Megan Rapinoe’s Approval As WNBA Legend Shares a Sneak Peek

Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.—this date and time hold major significance and have been marked on the calendars of every ardent WNBA fan. Why, you ask? That’s because Sue Bird’s former team, the Seattle Storm, will unveil a statue of their iconic player outside Climate Pledge Arena. And with August already slipping away into a moment in time (this one’s for you, Swifties), the unveiling day feels closer than ever — and fans can hardly wait. That anticipation recently led Sue Bird to offer a sneak peek of her statue, which even earned the approval of her fiancée and USWNT icon, Megan Rapinoe.

Well, hold your horses — it’s not like the former American basketballer shared a picture, something everyone would have absolutely loved to see. But where’s the fun in that, right? Isn’t it better to witness the big moment live, watching the drapes go down in person? Either way, Sue Bird only shared her initial impressions of the iconic statue after being asked out of genuine curiosity by NWSL’s Angel City stars Ali Riley and Sydney Leroux on the latest episode of the BFFR podcast.

While congratulating her, Riley playfully warned Bird to make sure the statue doesn’t turn out like the time David Beckham got punked with a hilariously awful version of his LA Galaxy tribute. Thankfully, Bird reassured everyone that’s not the case here, insisting, “I have seen it. I was a part of the process. But I’ve only seen the clay version, so they have to like they make it clay first, it’s like the big whole thing, and then they bronze it. So, I haven’t seen the bronze version yet.”

(This is a developing story…)