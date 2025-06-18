Women’s Soccer Poised to Overtake F1 and Tennis As Global Popularity Surges Before 2027 World Cup

“We’ve been denied the same level of opportunities because of those absent years,” Emma Hayes once remarked, recalling the harsh reality that still surrounds women’s soccer. Despite dedicating over two decades to the sport and achieving remarkable success, the English tactician still feels the weight of a lingering shadow, one cast by the era when the women’s game was outright banned. But what if we told you that’s all about to change?

And by change, we mean a leap of faith that this game was never expected to take. Well, just like Hayes, you must have seen a lot of advocacy to urge the growth of the female sport. This is obvious due to the fact that, over the years, it has often faced challenges, prejudices, and not enough opportunities compared to its male counterpart.

But talk about beating the odds to make a breakthrough—what if we were to tell you that women’s soccer is set to witness a huge boom in its global popularity like never before? Well, at least a study from Nielsen Sports and PepsiCo believes so, claiming that it is on a path to reach over 800 million fans by the year 2030.

This not only indicates an increase of a whopping 38% in popularity but will even see the women’s game beating out other global sports, including Formula One and tennis.