Alex Morgan Connects With Tennis Legends Coco Gauff and Venus Williams After US Open Promise

“Love the game but not my serve. I’ll be watching, though!” responded Alex Morgan after Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur asked the USWNT icon to join her in a doubles clash against a pair of Iga Swiatek and the skiing legend, Mikaela Shiffrin. Honestly, forget the tennis community, but the beautiful game itself would have loved to see AM13 swing some rackets other than mesmerizing with her soccer skills.

But deep down, Morgan knew she had to work on improving her skills. Now fast forward to today, who thought she would have only needed a couple of years to do so. The former San Diego Wave star officially took on an actual tennis doubles game. For those unaware, it was all made possible after the 2x World Cup winner earned a special guest invitation from the US Open to join them for their Stars of the Open event.

Held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans witnessed Coco Gauff pairing up with Andre Agassi to take on Venus Williams and John McEnroe. To make things more interesting—and since Gauff had already fallen short alongside Agassi in a previous matchup against Williams and McEnroe—the young star brought Alex Morgan in as a substitute partner for the exhibition game.

And mind you, the retired soccer star, who hung up her boots in 2024, garnered quite a lot of awe from the crowd. Morgan showed flawless technique during her rally with Venus Williams, where, you won’t believe, even the commentator was compelled to say, “Form is good!” Natural or what? As this series of constant exchanges kept going, the ball’s direction shifted, and the 36-year-old found herself locked in a quick back-and-forth with John McEnroe.

Venus stepped in to break it up, but only ended up hitting the ball into the net—prompting Coco Gauff to quip, “She’s already doing better than Andre.” Then again, Agassi had put on quite a display of his own during Thursday’s clash. Playing in front of a packed house of 23,000 fans, he and Gauff only needed to seal a 10-point tiebreak to take the match.

At one point, they surged ahead 5-3, and the 55-year-old legend reminded everyone of his talent by firing three consecutive forehand winners that electrified the crowd. Sadly, that hot streak wasn’t enough to carry them to victory. But one thing is certain that Morgan really made everyone seem like she is made for tennis!

Alex Morgan delivered like a boss!

The former USWNT forward certainly delivered on the promise she made to the tennis community just before the match. Interestingly, right after the announcement, Alex Morgan shared an Instagram post from the US Open revealing her upcoming appearance as a special guest for the Stars of the Open, captioned, “My tennis skills may not be anywhere close to soccer skills, but at least I’m bringing the vibes 😎.”

Heck, to make the buzz even more intriguing before the game, she responded to the US Open’s X post with a tweet saying, “Time to see what my backhand can do,” followed by a laughing emoji. And it looks like we’ve got our answer. More than just living up to her promise of giving tennis fans a fun evening, the event also handed Morgan a memory to cherish forever.

After the game, she re-shared an Instagram story from Chase, the official partner of the US Open, showing her making a grand entrance at Arthur Ashe Stadium—complete with smoke cannons adding to the spectacle. Extending special thanks to the event organizers, she wrote, “What an experience! Thanks to Chase and the US Open.”

In another lighthearted moment, Morgan reshared a US Open story where she was spotted kicking the official tennis balls into the crowd with precision. Even the US Open chimed in, saying, “Interesting technique.” Looks like someone’s an all-rounder—and it’s safe to say Alex Morgan truly had a blast out there!