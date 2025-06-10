Young NCAA Champion Guides US Women’s TST Team to $1 Million Tournament Title

At last, the 2025 TST Women’s season comes to a remarkable end. Sixteen teams kickstarted their journey, dancing with fate in pursuit of the $1 million prize over a span of six days. But only one team remained standing. Ladies and gentlemen, make way for this year’s 7v7 global champions—none other than the US Women’s TST squad. Once again, the American ladies showcased their grit as they secured their second consecutive title. While it was a relentless team effort that paved the way for their triumph, special praise must go to the rising star, Evelyn Shores.

The NCAA champion netted a crucial goal in the US Women’s 3-0 victory over Bumpy Pitch Women FC on Monday night, courtesy of an assist from Heather O’Reilly.

(This is a developing story…)