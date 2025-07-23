Young USMNT Stars Gain Major Club Teams Boost Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

323 days remain until the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup officially kicks off from today. 48 teams will be contesting in over 104 matches in a bid to secure the golden trophy. While the usual heavyweights of this tournament are expected to get their own way, all eyes are on the host nations, with USMNT being the major one in attention alongside fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico. The American boys have been making quite the preparations, hoping to achieve the best they could.
Sure, bringing in a world-class coach like Mauricio Pochettino and investing more in the project might be the ideal move. However, the real preparation comes down to the players who’ll actually be participating in the competition. Every window, new faces give their all in friendly matches and international tournaments, regardless of the results. But is that really enough to prepare the boys for an ultimate challenge like the World Cup?
Thankfully, at least the players seem to understand this. Beyond competing in national camps, they’re also going the extra mile on the domestic front. And how are they doing that? Apparently, signing for big clubs in top leagues has become the new norm. Don’t believe us? Just look at the ongoing summer window—some of the biggest homegrown American talents have already made some pretty interesting moves.
Consider Malik Tillman, who, despite already having been in Europe with AFC Ajax, signed for German giants Bayer Leverkusen.
Summer transfer window for USMNT 🇺🇸 players so far:
M. Tillman ➡️ Leverkusen ✅
Johnny ➡️ Atletico Madrid ✅
D. Downs ➡️ Southampton ✅
J. Sargent ➡️ Wolfsburg ⏳
G. Reyna ➡️ Parma 🧀⏳
T. Weah ➡️ Marseille ⏳
M. Turner ➡️ Lyon ❓
Very good so far, plenty of players landing…
— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) July 21, 2025
(This is a developing story…)
