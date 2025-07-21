Zlatan Ibrahimovic Surprises Heartbroken 18-Year-Old Sweden Star After Euro 2025 Exit

The 2025 UEFA Euros is nearing its dramatic conclusion, with just four teams left in the race. While those remaining will aim to make the most of their opportunity, one team that bowed out in a heartbreaking fashion was the Sweden Women’s National Team, who were knocked out by the Lionesses in a gripping penalty shootout on Friday. Although the weight of the loss has fallen on the entire team, it’s teenage sensation Smilla Holmberg who is feeling it the most, having missed the final spot-kick. However, quickly coming to uplift the 18-year-old’s morale slump was none other than her nation’s iconic figure, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sweden thought they had it in the bag after a surprising first-half performance, breaking the deadlock within two minutes after kickoff thanks to Kosovare Asllani, followed by Stina Blackstenius making it 2-0 at the 25th minute. In fact, until the hour mark, it seemed Sarina Weigman and Co.’s ship was about to sink. However, England needed just three minutes to turn things around with a 79th-minute header from Lucy Bronze, followed by an easy yet daring tap-in from substitute Michelle Agyemang.

Such heroics took the game to a penalty shootout, where out of seven kicks from the spot, England missed just four, slotting the remaining three in the back of the net, with Sweden ending up missing five, registering only two. However, had the final kick from Smilla Holmberg found its way past English goalie Hannah Hampton, the Blue and Yellow still would have had the chance to turn things around. No wonder the teenager has a heavier heart than the others, forcing Ibrahimovic to do the necessary.

via Imago

As reported by Sveriges Radio, the former AC Milan forward quickly reached out to console the 18-year-old. This was revealed by Holmberg’s father, Ola Persson, who shared that Zlatan had texted her to express his support and lift the spirits of the devastated right-back. “She received a text message from Zlatan this morning, one of her great role models,” said Mr. Ola Persson in P4 Extra.

According to the outlet, the Swedish men’s national team icon encouraged Holmberg, insisting she was being too hard on herself. While calling the Hammarby IF star fierce, Ibrahimovic motivated her to step up for the next penalty—and the one after that—while also reminding her to keep believing in herself. Interestingly, this was something that even Mr. Persson agreed to, insisting that his daughter would definitely grow from this tough experiences.

“All great footballers have missed penalties in their careers. Zlatan was young when he missed against the Netherlands in Euro 2004. The important thing is that it is not something that defines the career of the one who misses, but it is the opposite, but you have to grow in those situations,” added Mr. Persson, who had held her crying daughter in his arms for more than an hour after the game ended.

Be that as it may, these are some encouraging words from both the father of Smilla Holmberg, as well as the legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Let’s hope the teenager quickly understands that wins and losses are just a part of the game. Speaking of which, even though the Swedish media hardly spared their players, a few did come to Holmberg’s support.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn’t alone in extending support to Smilla Holmberg

While it was quite bold of head coach Peter Gerhardsson to give the penalty responsibility to Smilla Holmberg, it’s not because of a dearth of many more experienced players who hadn’t taken one from the spot. Yet, it makes the teenager wallow on the outcome, which left former Sweden international Lotta Schelin, who was commentating on TV, realise that this call was simply inexplicable.

“My first thought is that you should not put that pressure on an 18-year-old,” she said, as compiled by the Guardian. “We had players such as Madelen Janogy and Lina Hurtig who could have stepped up. It feels very tough and unfair,” added Schelin, insisting that pointing fingers should rather meet the ones calling the shots.

via Imago

Meanwhile, the rest of her Swedish teammates also came out in support of Smilla Holmberg, “It is fantastic that she takes that responsibility, she should be proud,” said Rebecka Blomqvist, while Madelen Janogy added: “It is very hard to see her so upset. We will just look after her and praise her because she is so incredibly cool.”

It’s quite remarkable that, just like Zlatan Ibrahimović, Smilla Holmberg’s teammates also came out in support of her—a missed spot-kick isn’t the end of the world, maybe it’s the end of Sweden’s UEFA Euro 2025 campaign. But there are a lot more grounds to taste success if not this one. Either way, we wish the teenager the best of luck and hope she makes a comeback like never before!