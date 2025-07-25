Hulk Hogan’s Last Venture Confirmed To Still Operate After WWE Legend’s Unfortunate Passing

Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan, the larger-than-life icon known for his signature horseshoe mustache, golden blond hair, deep tan, and unforgettable shirt-ripping entrances, is no more. The world has lost not just a wrestling legend but a beloved symbol of strength, charisma, and American showmanship. He was the man who inspired generations to believe in themselves with just one roar of “Whatcha gonna do, brother?”

The iconic era came to a heartbreaking end on July 24, when Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. But despite efforts to save him, the world was forced to say goodbye to one of its most beloved showmen. But while his passing has left millions in mourning, his legacy continues to live on. A recent post by ‘Real American Freestyle,’ a venture founded by Hogan himself, served as a powerful reminder of this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Real American Freestyle wrote on X, “Today we lost our Commissioner. We lost a friend. And the sport of wrestling lost one of its greatest champions, not just in the ring, but in spirit.” And added, “From day one, he threw his weight behind this league. He met with athletes. He watched tape, shared stories, and showed up like only he could. RAF was personal to him, something bigger than all of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They also added why this league was built, saying, “Hulk Hogan believed wrestling was more than just entertainment. He saw it as a brotherhood, a proving ground, and a platform for greatness. That’s what Real American Freestyle was built to be: a new stage for the toughest, most passionate athletes on Earth. And Hulk was at the center of it.” Followed by the official tweets, Eric Bischoff also confirmed the continuation of RAF. When fans asked him on X, “Is Real American Freestyle still happening?” He just replied, “The show goes on, brother!”

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the website of ‘Real American Freestyle’ says, it is the first unscripted pro wrestling league for the best athletes in the world. It was founded in 2025 with a mission to professionalize competitive wrestling and create a platform for elite athletes to compete in front of millions of fans.

This is a developing story…