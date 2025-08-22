Coco Gauff Snubs Andre Agassi as USWNT’s Alex Morgan Turns Heads at US Open

The US Open Fan Week can’t get any more exciting. Coco Gauff paired up with Andre Agassi and took on Venus Williams and John McEnroe at the ‘Stars of the Open’ showcase. And things got even more interesting as the former US Women’s National Team star and 2x FIFA World Cup winner Alex Morgan, came in to join Gauff in the exhibition match. But was the soccer star good enough to extract some awe from the crowd?

Of course, she was! She showcased impeccable form as she exchanged blows with Venus Williams. Morgan even made the commentators exclaim, “Form is good!” Soon, the trajectory of the ball changed and she began her to-and-fro with McEnroe, until Venus intervened only to net the ball, leading Gauff to claim, “She’s already doing better than Andre.”

Well, Morgan was a bit more than that. Morgan made quite a show upon her entry to the Arthur Ashe Stadium, as smoke cannons fired up and made her entry even more dramatic. After losing to Williams and McEnroe in the previous battle, Coco Gauff had to substitute Agassi with Morgan.

Of course, Agassi was in superb form during the match on Thursday. All he and Gauff had to do was win a 10-point tiebreak in front of the 23,000 attendees. One moment arrived when Agassi and Gauff were in the lead with 5-3 on the scoreboard. That’s when the 55-year-old star shocked the world. He hit three consecutive forehand shots, impressing the crowd. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to secure a win.

And the spotlight soon shifted to Alex Morgan, as she left the fanbase, and Coco Gauff, amazed. But do you know what she had to say about tennis?

Alex Morgan reveals her thoughts on tennis before teaming up with Coco Gauff

The USWNT star expressed her interest in tennis back in 2023, when Ons Jabeur, through an X post, asked her if she wanted to play doubles with him, against Iga Swiatek and the skiing legend, Mikaela Shiffrin. Jabeur also asked Alex Morgan about her serve. But Morgan was forced to decline the offer. She replied, “Love the game but not my serve. I’ll be watching though!”

But now, Morgan shared a special message for the tennis world. She stated, “My tennis skills may not be anywhere close to soccer skills, but at least I’m bringing the vibes 😎.” And that she did! Before entering the court to partner with Coco Gauff, she reacted to an X post by US Open Tennis and wrote, “Time to see what my backhand can do,” followed by a laughing emoji.

In the end, through an Instagram Story, Morgan thanked the US Open and the sponsor, Chase, for the opportunity. But what do you think of her stance as a tennis player?