Who Are Grigor Dimitrov’s Parents? All About Dimitar Dimitrov and Maria Dimitrova

Long before Grigor Dimitrov was earning standing ovations on Center Court, he was a young boy in Haskovo learning the game from the two people who shaped his life the most, his parents. His father, Dimitar Dimitrov, a tennis coach, first put a racket in Grigor’s hands when he was just three years old, spending countless hours developing his son’s technique on the local courts. At home, his mother, Maria Dimitrova, a former physical education teacher and volleyball player, instilled discipline, patience, and a love for sport.

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Together, they laid the foundation for the career that would eventually make Dimitrov Bulgaria’s greatest men’s tennis player. While Grigor’s elegant game has captivated fans around the world, his parents’ support and sacrifices have remained one of the defining stories behind his success. Here’s a closer look at Dimitar and Maria Dimitrova and the role they played in shaping the man behind the racket.

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Who is Grigor Dimitrov’s father, Dimitar Dimitrov?

Grigor Dimitrov’s father, Dimitar Dimitrov, has been one of the biggest influences on his tennis career from the very beginning. A professional tennis coach, Dimitar introduced Grigor to the sport when he was just three years old, recognizing his son’s natural athletic ability early on. He coached him through his formative years at Tennis Club Haskovo, helping build the technical foundation that would later take Grigor to the highest levels of professional tennis.

Even after Grigor established himself on the ATP Tour, his father’s role remained important. In 2013, following changes to his coaching team, Dimitrov turned to a familiar face, bringing Dimitar back into his corner during the Asian swing, beginning with the Beijing tournament. The move highlighted the trust and understanding they had developed over decades.

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Beyond forehands and backhands, Dimitar emphasized discipline, patience, and a relentless work ethic. Grigor has often credited his father with keeping him grounded despite the pressures of professional tennis. Reflecting on the values he learned at home, Dimitrov once remarked, “Sport is our life,” a philosophy that reflected the mindset his father instilled in him from childhood.

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Who is Grigor Dimitrov’s mother, Maria Dimitrova?

Maria Dimitrova has been one of the guiding forces in Grigor Dimitrov’s life, shaping not only his athletic journey but also the values he carries on and off the court. A former volleyball player and physical education teacher, Maria came from a sporting background herself and encouraged an active lifestyle from an early age. She was the one who gave Grigor his first tennis racket when he was just three years old, sparking a passion that quickly became the center of his life.

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As Grigor’s love for tennis grew, Maria played an active role in his development. She supported his daily training, helped balance his education and sport, and worked alongside her husband, Dimitar, to create an environment where he could pursue his dreams without losing sight of what mattered most.

While her support was invaluable, it was Maria’s lessons about character that left the deepest mark. After the 2024 Miami Open, Grigor shared one of the most important pieces of advice she ever gave him: “My mom always used to say, before being a great champion, be a great person.”

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He added that it was a lesson he had carried with him since childhood and one that continues to guide him throughout his career. The quote has become one of the clearest insights into the values Maria instilled in her son—humility, kindness, and respect above sporting success.

What is Grigor Dimitrov’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Dimitar and Maria Dimitrova are Bulgarian by both ethnicity and nationality. The couple was born and raised in Bulgaria, where they built their careers and raised their family before Grigor emerged as one of the country’s greatest sporting icons.

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Grigor Dimitrov was born on May 16, 1991, in Haskovo, a city in southern Bulgaria, and comes from a family with deep Bulgarian roots. There are no credible reports suggesting that either of his parents has a mixed ethnic background. Their Bulgarian heritage has played an important role in shaping Grigor’s identity, and he has proudly represented his country throughout his professional career.

From his junior Grand Slam titles to becoming the highest-ranked Bulgarian men’s tennis player in ATP history, Dimitrov has consistently carried Bulgaria’s flag on the international stage, often speaking about the pride he feels in representing his homeland.

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How did Grigor Dimitrov’s parents influence his tennis career?

Grigor Dimitrov often says his tennis career began at home, where his parents combined technical expertise with life lessons that shaped him into the player he is today. His father, Dimitar, introduced him to tennis at the age of three and spent years refining his technique at Tennis Club Haskovo, while his mother, Maria, ensured he grew up with strong values and emotional resilience.

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Dimitrov has repeatedly credited his father for molding his playing style. Speaking about his development, he once said, “My father loved the single-handed backhand… He taught me all the technique and how to structure my game. I was really privileged to have a father like that.”

The influence went far beyond stroke production. Dimitar encouraged his son to think independently on court and embrace the discipline required to succeed at the highest level. Even after Grigor reached the ATP Tour, he reunited with his father as part of his coaching team in 2013, underscoring their trust.

Maria’s contribution was different but equally significant. Dimitrov has described her as the more outgoing parent, someone who taught him empathy and how to connect with people from all walks of life. Reflecting on her influence, he said, “She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m trying to motivate these kids by saying this and doing that.’ She always tries to connect with people… and get you out of your comfort zone.”

He has also explained that his parents complemented each other perfectly, saying his mother taught him compassion, while his father showed him the importance of being comfortable with solitude and self-reflection.

Dimitrov has never forgotten the sacrifices they made. Looking back on his journey, he once acknowledged, “My dad taught me how to play tennis, and I owe that to him,” while recognizing that pursuing a professional career required sacrifices from the entire family.

Together, Dimitar and Maria gave Dimitrov what he has described as “the best of both worlds”—the technical foundation to compete with the world’s best and the character to navigate both success and adversity. Those lessons continue to define him more than two decades after he first picked up a racket.