Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire has fought legends, lifted belts, and carved out one of the most decorated careers in MMA. Now, the Brazilian icon is testing himself inside the UFC. After losing his debut to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314, he came back and won against Dan Ige at UFC 318 in July, and next, he faces Losene Keita at UFC Paris. But away from the lights and the crowd, there’s another side to Pitbull’s story.

The one that revolves around his wife and kids, the people who have been there long before the Octagon roars. So, who exactly is Patricio Pitbull’s wife, and what do we know about his family? Let’s dive in.

Meet Teresa Silva, Patricio Pitbull’s wife

Patricio Pitbull keeps his personal life rather private. But we do know that he is happily married. While we do not know many details about his wife, we know that her name is Teresa Silva Freire. Based upon her Instagram bio, she is a trained psychologist and works for the Brazilian pharmaceutical manufacturer and supplier, Unifarma, in an administrative role.

Except for that, we do not really know anything about Teresa except, perhaps, that she is a loving and supportive wife. She does feature in a fair few of Patricio’s Instagram posts, where the couple are the picture of marital bliss.

However, that support was tested in 2020, when Teresa gave birth to their second child, Miguel, just days before Pitbull had to defend his Bellator featherweight title. With the tournament looming, he admitted he thought about pulling out.

“I won’t lie to you, I considered pulling out of the fight,” Freire told MMA Fighting. He even gathered his team to prepare them for that possibility. But Teresa told him no. She said fighting “would be best” for him, even though she was shaken from the experience.

And their story doesn’t stop there. Because alongside Teresa, two young boys are growing up with a front-row seat to their father’s legendary career.

Patricio Pitbull & Teresa Silva’s kids

At the moment, the Freires have two young and adorable children, both boys, named Davi and Miguel. Davi is the older of the two. He was born in 2015 and would be around ten as of April 2025. We can infer that he almost definitely goes to school (unless the couple is homeschooling him), but we do not know much else about him.

What we do know is that Davi is apparently a big fan of Marvel’s superhero The Hulk, since he had a Hulk-themed birthday party in 2020. Miguel, the younger son, was born in 2020 and is around five at the moment. Whether he shares his brother’s love for The Hulk or his father’s love for fighting, however, remains unknown as of yet.

Unfortunately, not everything has been perfect for the couple as far as their children are concerned, as they lost a child previously to a miscarriage. But the couple powered through that adversity, and their relationship looks strong as ever.

And as Pitbull walks into UFC Paris, Teresa and the kids will be there, cheering, supporting, and reminding him of the life waiting at home once the gloves come off.