Jake Paul isn’t just stepping up in weight when he faces Anthony Joshua on December 19 in Miami; he’s stepping into a different universe of boxing altogether. A former two-time unified heavyweight champion stands across the ring. The margin for error is thin. And for the first time in Paul’s career, preparation may matter more than promotion.

So who’s actually guiding Jake Paul as he prepares for the biggest test of his career? Who’s sharpening the tools, setting the pace, and trying to bridge the experience gap before the opening bell? Let’s break down the team tasked with one goal: making Paul look like he belongs in the squared circle against Anthony Joshua.

Who Is Jake Paul’s Current Head Coach for the Anthony Joshua Fight?

Jake Paul’s transformation began after February 26, 2023, the night Tommy Fury handed him his first professional loss. That defeat didn’t just dent Paul’s record, it forced a reset.

By late 2024, ahead of his fight with Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas, Paul overhauled his coaching setup and turned to Theotrice “Third” Chambers, a product of Detroit’s legendary Kronk Gym, as his new head coach.

Chambers is not a flashy hire. He’s 5-foot-4, soft-spoken, and unassuming. But his résumé runs deeper than appearances suggest. A former professional boxer who went 10–3 with eight knockouts between 1990 and 1993, Chambers’ career ended due to a detached retina. He later stepped away from boxing, worked in real estate, and eventually found his way back to Kronk, this time as a trainer.

The connection came through J’Leon Love, another Kronk alum and the longest-tenured member of Team Paul. Love vouched for Chambers, and Paul listened.

The message from that move was clear: less celebrity coaching, more old-school boxing structure. And that shift becomes even more apparent when you look at who Paul chose to work with in the ring.

Jake Paul’s Elite Sparring Partners: Is He Training With Shakur Stevenson

If coaching sets the blueprint, sparring exposes the flaws. And Jake Paul hasn’t been hiding from that part of the process.

In preparation for the now-canceled Gervonta Davis fight, Paul had revealed he was bringing in elite world champions to sharpen his timing and speed.

“We have world champions,” Paul told TMZ. “Ray Ford from the 130-pound weight class. We’ve got Montana Love, and Shakur Stevenson is coming.”

The idea wasn’t to match size, it was to match skill. Stevenson, a multi-division world champion, didn’t shy away from the collaboration either.

Responding publicly, he wrote on social media, “Fire – I get a chance to pick a great business mind and help give some game in the process. I’m down.”

That philosophy of speed, efficiency, and ring IQ over brute force may carry directly into Jake Paul’s preparation for Anthony Joshua, even as the physical demands of heavyweight boxing force another adjustment.

More about Jake Paul’s Fight Camp vs. Anthony Joshua

With the switch in opponents from Davis to Anthony Joshua, the focus of Paul’s camp shifted again, this time toward mass.

Joshua enters the bout with the first imposed weight restriction of his career, capped at 245 pounds, while Paul, historically a cruiserweight, faces the challenge of adding size without sacrificing movement.

That’s where Eric Triliegi, Paul’s nutritionist and chef, comes in.

“We pivoted from cutting [weight] to making sure he gets a surplus of calories every day,” Triliegi explained. “We are only able to put a certain amount of weight on him, which is healthy weight. We are putting about six pounds of lean muscle on him.”

It’s a far cry from Paul’s early boxing days under BJ Flores, his original trainer during the influencer-to-boxer transition. Flores helped Paul learn the basics. Chambers and this current team are tasked with something far more complex: keeping him competitive against a true heavyweight veteran.

Whether that’s enough remains the unanswered question. But one thing is undeniable, this might be the most serious, structured, and professional camp of Jake Paul’s career!