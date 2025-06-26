Deontay Wilder Children: Who Is the Mother of His 8 Kids?

Deontay Wilder has terrorized the heavyweight division of boxing for a brief period, and he continues to be one of the alarming personas of the active roster. Despite suffering his maiden loss against Tyson Fury, former WBC champion Wilder is one of the most reputed knockout artists of the modern era. However, life hasn’t been easy for him all the time. Becoming a father at an early age, Wilder had to deal with poverty and his daughter’s physical illness in the past.

Although he had little hope, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ still found his way to success and became one of the most popular boxers. His eldest daughter, Naieya, also overcame spina bifida. Deontay Wilder is now a popular superstar, not just a boxer. He is a common name in every house and is one of the richest athletes in boxing. That said, his dark days are in his past, as Wilder is a proud father and a husband now. Here’s a look at Deontay Wilder and his kids.

All about Deontay Wilder’s kids

It was for his daughter that Wilder took boxing seriously. Initially, he began boxing just to see a way out of poverty and pay the bills for his daughter’s medical illness. In 2005, Wilder and his ex-wife gave birth to Naieya Wilder. She was born with a spinal disorder, and doctors predicted that she would use a wheelchair for life.

However, Naieya turned out to be absolutely well in the future, and it was a memorable moment in Wilder’s career. Speaking with ESPN, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ revealed his daughter’s current condition. “My daughter is doing wonderful now. You could never tell that she has spina bifida. She still walks with a limp because she had [five] surgeries when she was a baby,” said Wilder.

A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber)

The former WBC champion added, “She still has to be catheterized, but she still manages to maintain her own. She is a very strong young lady. She will be a very strong woman. She has no choice, with who her daddy is.” Wilder is currently engaged with Telli Swift, and the two comprise a happy family with their children.

Wilder had four children from his previous marriage. His sons are Deontay Wilder Jr, Dereon Wilder, and his daughters, Ava Wilder and Naieya Wilder. Telli Swift also had a son named Kerron from her earlier marriage. Now, Wilder and Swift have a daughter named Kaori. Swift often posts pictures of her daughter on social media. Although Wilder is a treacherous puncher inside the ring, outside of it, he is a family man and a loving father.

Who are the mothers of Deontay Wilder’s children?

Deontay Wilder has eight children with four different women. His eldest daughter, Naieya, was born in 2005 to Helen Duncan and was diagnosed with spina bifida—an event that motivated Wilder to begin boxing. Wilder later married Jessica Scales-Wilder, who became Naieya’s stepmother and gave birth to three more children: Ava, Deontay Jr., and Dereon. Since 2018, Wilder has been engaged to Telli Swift, with whom he shares a daughter, Kaorii Lee Wilder. The mothers of his remaining three children have not been publicly identified, as Wilder tends to keep parts of his family life private.

