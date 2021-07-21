How Many Times Did Manny Pacquiao Get Knocked Out?

Over his twenty-six-year-long reign, Manny Pacquiao has achieved tremendous feats. So far, “The People’s Champ” has had seventy-one bouts inside the ring. Pacquiao started his career in 1995 and throughout his career, he has bagged 62 wins, 7 losses, and 2 draws.

Some of his losses have received backlash from fans and experts. For instance, Pacquiao’s controversial losses against Timothy Bradley Jr in 2012 and Jeff Horn in 2017 raised a lot of eyebrows in the community.

Manny Pacquiao first entered the ring at fifteen. In his first year of professional boxing, the Filipino legend secured an eleven-fight win streak. In 1996, his clean win streak came to an end with his first-ever loss by knockout. While he has incurred seven losses throughout his career, only three opponents have been successful in knocking him out.

Here are the three knockout losses of Manny Pacquiao’s impressive career:

Knockout 1- Rustico Torrecampo (1996)

Manny Pacquiao fought at light-flyweight for his first year of professional boxing. He then made a move up to Flyweight in 1996. His first challenger in this division was Rustico Torrecampo. Things took a turn for the worse for the Filipino contestant when he weighed a pound over the catchweight limit of 111 lbs; he was penalized and made to wear 8-ounce gloves while his opponent wore 6-ounce gloves, which would have obviously caused a greater impact. While Pacquiao came off strong in the beginning, Torrecampo knocked Pacquiao with a left hook to the body in round 3.

Knockout 2- Medgoen Singsurat (1999)

After his controversial loss to Torrecampo in 1996, Pacquiao tore through the ranks and remained undefeated for fifteen straight fights. By this time, he was the WBC flyweight champion and had already defended his belt once. However, in his second title defense against Medgoen Singsurat in 1999, his winning streak came to an end with a third-round stoppage. Just as in the Torrecampo fight, Pacquiao started off strong but was ultimately overpowered.

Knockout 3- Juan Manuel Marquez (2012)

This was the one fight where most fans believed Pacquiao looked sloppy. The lack of his usual movement and striking finesse was evident in the fight. Juan Manuel Marquez, who took the first couple of rounds to assess Pacquiao’s game plan, was successful in knocking him out in round 6.

via Getty LAS VEGAS – MARCH 19: Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines is hit by a right hook as he throws a jab at Erik Morales of Mexico during Morales’ 15-13 unanimous decision winning game over Manny Pacquiao during the World Super Featherweight Championship at the MGM Grand Hotel March 19, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Despite his losses, Manny Pacquiao is still “The People’s Champ”. Even at 42, he is still one of the biggest draws in boxing. The Filipino legend continues to inspire a new generation of pugilists with his work towards the community and his commitment to the sport.

