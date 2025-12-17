On December 19, Jake Paul steps into the Kaseya Center in Miami to face former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, a matchup that has already split the boxing world down the middle. One side sees spectacle. The other sees danger. Eight rounds. Ten-ounce gloves. A 53-pound weight gap. And a question that refuses to go away: how did a kid known for his antics on social media end up here?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the buildup intensifies, Paul’s identity is under a microscope again, not just as a boxer, but as a person. Where is he really from? Why does Puerto Rico feature so prominently in his life now? And how do his roots, upbringing, and beliefs shape a fighter willing to test himself against a heavyweight giant? Before the bell rings in Miami, it’s worth tracing the background that led him to this moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Was Jake Paul Born? His American Nationality Explained

Jake Paul was born on January 17, 1997, in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, making him an American citizen by nationality.

He grew up in Ohio alongside his older brother Logan, attending Westlake High School before briefly enrolling at Cleveland State University. It is unclear whether he graduated or dropped out, but since no mention could be found of any degree he holds, it seems plausible that he, in fact, didn’t finish college.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

High school was a consequential time for the celebrity boxer, as it was the seeds planted here that would determine his future. It was in high school that he got a taste of combat sports, since both he and his brother, Logan, took a liking to wrestling. Not to mention, it was also in high school that he started his YouTube career at the age of 17, and subsequently launched his Vine channel, which became his claim to fame after he started going viral a few years later.

His parents, Gregory Allan Paul and Pamela Ann Stepnick (who are now divorced), supported their kids when they made the decision to become internet personalities, which started them off in show business and remains their bread and butter to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What Is Jake Paul’s Ethnicity? Irish, English, Puerto Rican & Jewish Heritage

As far as his ethnicity goes, his mother has revealed that both she and his father, Greg, have significant amounts of Irish heritage in their bloodline. “You’re a very large percentage Irish. I’m 71 percent Irish, and if you cut that in half then your dad has Irish in him so you have to add that, I don’t know his percentage,” Paul’s mother, Pamela Ann Stepnick told him once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Did Jake Paul Move to Puerto Rico? Tax Benefits & Training

“I’m moving to Puerto Rico,” Logan Paul had announced in 2021, saying he needed to focus on training after squaring off in the ring against Floyd Mayweather. The then-26-year-old moved into a swanky $13 million mansion owned by content creator Kevin Thobias, for a whopping $55,000 per month. Located in the Dorado Beach East Community at the Ritz Carlton Reserve, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode was complete with more than 5,200 square feet of house space, a fully equipped kitchen, an open-space living area, high ceilings, a pool, and a gazebo, among other things. And, well, what do you know? His younger brother followed soon after…

That same year, Jake Paul moved to the island nation, citing the same reason as Logan. So are the brothers really that dedicated to their careers, or is there a hidden agenda? Well, as per Forbes, the country’s tax system make it an alluring option—if US citizens become a bona-fide Puerto Rican resident and move their business there (thus, generating Puerto Rico sourced income), they are allowed to pay a 4% income tax, as opposed to the 37% federal rate and the 13.3% in California (or other state). Additionally, there is no tax on dividends, and no capital gain tax. But, the move also means they’ve relinquished their right to vote for presidential elections in the country.

Interestingly, none of the brothers have addressed the tax situation as the reason for their move to date. In fact, as per Logan Paul, “Puerto Rico makes sense because you enter training camp for 2-3 months straight at a time where you can’t do anything anyways. I can’t go out and enjoy the nightlife. I can’t go out and enjoy the LA nightlife. Zoning in twice a year for four-six months is nice. And it’s nice to do it in Dorado, f*** heaven on earth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Jake Paul Religious? His Christian Upbringing

Jake Paul was raised in a Christian household in Ohio, a fact he has acknowledged across interviews and public appearances.

To put all of the strings together, ‘The Problem Child’ is American, with Irish and English roots, raised in Ohio, and shaped by Midwestern beginnings. And as he prepares for his blockbuster showdown against Anthony Joshua on December 19, one thing is clear: wherever Jake Paul calls home, controversy and attention tend to follow.