Manny Pacquiao is no less than a brand in the sport of boxing today. He’s hung around the game for almost three decades now, and in his vast career, Pacquiao has taken boxing to paramount heights. Also, with the adversities he faced in his early life, he traced a long pathway to reach where he is today.

Pacquiao also showed the world the importance of hard work and how it helps an individual decorate his life despite the hardships. But do you have any idea about the 46-year-old’s origins or background? Do you know what religion, nationality, and ethnicity he holds? Ahead of his comeback fight against Mario Barrios, here’s everything you need to know.

Is Manny Pacquiao Filipino? Ethnicity and nationality

Pacquiao was born on December 17, 1978, in Kibawe, Philippines. He also holds Filipino nationality alongside his ethnicity being Filipino (Cebuano and Waray). At a young age, he left his family and boarded a ship to Manila to enter boxing. Pacquiao battled hardships to eventually become an ambassador of the game.

He redefined the boxing era and became one of the most loved fighters on the planet. Despite being in his forties, ‘Pacman’ is active at the top and remains in the limelight as he connects with his fans even when he is away from the ring.

What religion does Manny Pacquiao follow?

The 46-year-old Filipino boxing legend has always been assertive about how religion has played a part in his life. Despite being raised as a Catholic, he became a Born-Again Christian, specifically an Evangelical Protestant. He has publicly expressed his faith, often attributing his success and personal transformation to his religious beliefs.

More about Manny Pacquiao’s early life and background

With his prolific career in the sport, Manny Pacquiao has inspired an entire generation of budding boxers. Born on December 17, 1978, in Kibawe, Bukidnon, Philippines, into extreme poverty, Pacquiao was raised in General Santos City. He grew up in a large family, often struggling to afford basic necessities. At age 14, he left home to pursue boxing in Manila, sleeping on the streets and working odd jobs to survive.

Training relentlessly, he developed his signature speed and power. Pacquiao turned professional at 16, weighing just 106 pounds. His early life of hardship and resilience shaped his determination. His fan base is not just limited to the sport of boxing, but it’s spread across different verticals. Furthermore, Pacquiao enjoys rolling out steady statements with his performances, which eventually motivates people to do their best in anything they take up.

That said, there's no question whether 'Pacman' Manny Pacquiao is the biggest icon of the sport.