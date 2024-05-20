Oleksandr Usyk’s Father: All We Know About the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion’s Family and Early Life

It’s official! Oleksandr Usyk is the new undisputed heavyweight champion of the world! This past weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the indomitable Ukrainian faced off against Tyson Fury, emerging victorious with a hard-fought split decision. For the first time in over 2 years, the world has crowned its undisputed heavyweight champion, marking a historic milestone. At the post-fight presser, while being congratulated by the world, Usyk broke down in tears when a reporter asked him a question about his father. Why?

The heavyweight division has a new king: Oleksandr Usyk. While his predecessor, Lennox Lewis, remains a well-documented icon, Usyk’s story is laced with a bittersweet element tied to his father. Details about Usyk’s personal life are relatively scarce, but one aspect shines through – the immense role his dad played in his journey. Let’s dig into Usyk’s background and explore the reason why the remembrance of his father still makes the champion teary-eyed.

Who are Oleksandr Usyk’s parents? When did his father pass away?

Unfortunately, not much is known about Usyk’s parents. Usyk, born of parents from northern Ukraine, boasts a noteworthy heritage. Sources reveal that his mother hails from the village of Rybotyn, Korop Raion, nestled within the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, while his father has his roots in the town of Sumy, also situated in Ukraine.

Gold medallist Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine (R) poses with silver medallist Clemente Russo of Italy during the presentation ceremony for the Men's Heavy (91kg) gold medal boxing at the London Olympics August 11, 2012.

Usyk’s mother pursued her studies in Simferopol and simultaneously engaged in the construction industry, while his father served as a military personnel, with a notable assignment in Afghanistan as part of the Soviet army. The duo crossed paths when Usyk’s father was working as a safety officer in Crimea. Soon after, they were married until his departure from this world.

However, Usyk’s father passed away in 2012 after ‘The Cat’ won gold at the London Olympics. Speaking about his father’s death in an interview with TNT Sports recently, he said, “He watched me become an Olympic champion, but I didn’t make it on time to show him the gold medal… When I arrived, he was already lying in the coffin. I handed him the medal, put it in his dead hand, and then left the room…”

“I was on my way back from London, and I was already in Ukraine. Three more days and I would have been home, but I was waiting for a supercar to arrive. I wanted to bring it with me and show him what a cool car I had. My mum called me at 3 am and told me the news,” Usyk revealed, tears welling in his eyes.

Oleksandr Usyk’s father taught him to fight

Even though Usyk’s father couldn’t see him become undisputed, it was Usyk’s father who taught him to fight with a blade. After Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine two years ago, the undisputed heavyweight champion joined Ukraine’s territorial defense force. Currently, the city where Usyk grew up and including his family home is under Russia’s control and it’s also the place where his boxer friend Oleksiy Dzhunkivskyi was shot dead by Russian forces when the attack began in 2022, close to Kyiv.

Oleksandr Usyk during the weigh-in

At the time, he was slated for a rematch against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. Usyk wanted to continue his fight, but soldiers urged him to fight for their country by fitting inside the ring instead. Thus, for his country, he returned to the ring. This character was instilled in him by his father at a very young age. While talking to The Sun, about his father, Usyk said, “Everything I have now is thanks to him. He put a lot in me, he taught me about the priorities in life, which are family, sports and education. He was a military man. My mother hated it when he taught me how to fight with a knife. She’d shout, ‘Sasha, he’ll grow up to be a criminal’.” This prepared him for a life as a fighter.

‘The Cat’ pays tribute to his late father after his Tyson Fury win

After the shock and excitement from his spectacular win settled, Usyk’s thoughts turned to his father, without whom he wouldn’t have made it this far. Speaking to the reporters about his late father, Usyk grew emotional as his eyes filled with tears and his voice started trembling.

“I miss my father, and I said to him ‘You live there and I live here, please don’t come for me, I love you. For me, it is hard when my father comes back to me because I remember all life. I know he is here, maybe sitting out there,” Usyk admitted, as the pleasant memories of his father reminded him of how he got to the top.

