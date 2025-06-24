Jake Paul’s Tattoos and the Wild Backstory Behind Them Revealed

Jake Paul went from being a Disney star to a musician to a boxer, all in the span of five years. The blonde-haired, baby-faced Disney star evolved into the tattooed unbeaten boxer. Along with this transition in careers came a lot of tattoos.

Paul has almost an entire sleeve completed, tattoos on both his thighs, on his back, neck, and even on his head. Paul now has a thick beard and a much more appealing physique. So let’s look at all of ‘The Problem Child’s many tattoos.

Jake Paul’s chest tattoo

In the center of his chest, the Ohio native has a dagger, surrounded and overlaid by various motifs, including the eye in the pyramid, and wings. One of his latest and most outstanding tattoos was the one he got following his win over Ben Askren in 2021. ‘The Problem Child’ got a tattoo of a tiger with three butterflies on it, just above his ear.

To show his tattoo off, he always rocks a high-skin fade haircut. Among some of his other prominent tattoos are the words RNBO tattooed on his stomach. The full form of RNBO is ‘Rise n Be Original’. Paul owns a clothing brand that has the same motto and initials. Prominently etched on his right shoulder are the words ‘KARMA’ in all caps, to remind the boxer that what goes around comes around.

Below it, on his right pec is an ominous skull with either vines coming out of the bottom of it, or it is entwined in vines, with a bird hovering over it. On the other hand, his left pec has a hand holding a human heart-grenade hybrid, with the words ‘PRBLM CHILD’ written over it. His left shoulder and bicep bear a huge snake, with the earth in its jaws, perhaps the mythical basilisk, surrounded by smaller snakes.

Jake Paul’s arms and other tattoos

The YouTuber started off his collection with some amusing tattoos he received as a part of dares or challenges. However, he later got some serious pieces on his body. Interestingly, Paul was challenged by Au Vodka co-owner DJ Charlie to get a tattoo on his arm. He accepted and got the tattoo on his arm. The most prominent tattoo Jake Paul has is on his back. The tattoo is a sword that runs from the back of his neck to the bottom of his back.

The rough sword is surrounded by a thicket of leaves and vines, which is done in all black. It also has a banner around it that reads “To Live Ex Die.” Paul got the tattoo in May 2018. In a video he released, he explained why he got the tattoo on his back. “I’m putting a sword on my back for multiple reasons. One, I have this kinda saying bro. I’ve been saying it for a while now, ‘You live and you dir by the sword’. Kind of dark, but it’s true, like anything that’s like good in life that you live by and stuff, like you could also die from the same thing.”

“Also another reason why like, the sword on the back just like, makes sense because I’ve been stabbed in the back so many times in my life.” Paul said in the video.

Jake Paul gets 11 tattoos in one session

Back in 2023, Jake Paul shocked fans by getting 11 tattoos in a single session, pushing the boundaries of endurance and ink. The YouTuber-turned-boxer documented the marathon session on social media, showing off fresh designs scattered across his arms, legs, and torso. Some tattoos held deep personal meaning, while others were bold and edgy additions to his growing collection. Known for his over-the-top personality and fearless image, this move was yet another example of Paul’s flair for headlines. Whether it’s in the ring or the tattoo chair, Jake continues to prove he’s all in—pain and all—for his brand and persona.

Story behind Jake Paul’s face tattoo

When Paul was seen with a tribal Maori tattoo on the left side of his face, all Mike Tyson fans were confused. While the picture turned out to be fake, ‘The Problem Child’ admitted that he was seriously thinking about making it permanent in homage to ‘Iron Mike’.

“It’s a story behind Tyson’s face tat is, it was like Wednesday of his fight week, and he just got it, and he showed up to the presser the next day with the face tat and he didn’t tell anybody. So I’m thinking about doing that in honor,” Paul said.

However, his girlfriend, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, was dead-set against the idea, telling Paul that she didn’t think it was a good idea on Paul’s podcast. Which of Jake Paul’s tattoos is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.