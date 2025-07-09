Is Amanda Serrano Latina? Ethnicity, Flag, Religion & More

Amanda Serrano, or as she is popularly known, ‘The Real Deal’, is the only female in the world to win titles in seven weight classes. Moreover, she also holds the Guinness World Record for the most boxing world championships won in different weight classes by a female. As of August 2025, she has held nine major world titles across seven different weight classes.

Being the current champion of the WBO women’s featherweight division, she is about to face Katie Taylor and look to steal the latter’s title. However, she has already failed to do so twice before. Despite the failures, the fight fans have kept on supporting her. But today, let’s take a look at Serrano’s personal life.

Where is Amanda Serrano from? Ethnicity and flag

Serrano was born on the 9th of October, 1988, in Puerto Rico, and as a result, her nationality is Puerto Rican. ‘The Real Deal’ was brought up and lived in Brooklyn, New York, USA, to pursue her professional boxing career for a time before moving back to Puerto Rico. She proudly carries the Puerto Rican flag in her bouts.

Now, she is about to challenge Taylor at Madison Square Garden, New York. But her prior losses to Taylor suggest a third fight might not prove fruitful. Needless to say, ‘The Real Deal’ is putting in extra work, sharpening herself. Meanwhile, she stood strong and garnered the support of the entire fighting community. But is this related to her religion? Let’s find out!

Which religion does Amanda Serrano follow?

‘The Real Deal’ never actually revealed her religion to the public. However, in a tweet from the 7th of July 2024, she can be seen jumping rope. But the clue was hidden in the caption, where she wrote, “Here in the Gym on this beautiful Sunday, right after church. As you can see, it’s just me and my team. Everyone else is probably sleeping from last night’s partying.”

Since Serrano said that she was working out after getting back from the church, we can safely assume that she is a proud follower of Christ. And this was reflected in her actions after her fight against Nina Meinke was canceled in March 2024. She stepped forward and declared that the ticket money would be completely refunded while asking the authorities to fully pay Meinke the amount she was promised.

Amanda Serrano’s early life and background

The 36-year-old was born in 1988 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, where she was raised in a tight-knit, boxing-influenced household. From a young age, she was drawn to the sport after being inspired by her older sister, Cindy Serrano, who is a former WBO featherweight champion. Even though a Young Amanda Serrano had not pictured herself as a full-time boxer, her talents and her abilities pulled her into the life she now lives.

At a mere 18 years of age, she started sparring seriously, which made it clear that she possesses the skills and the drive to succeed in the ring. Her passion for the sport, a sense of discipline, and tremendous knockout power set her apart from the beginning. This became evident during her successful amateur run, so she took the leap and turned professional in 2009. Mere two years after that, Serrano won her first title, giving a glimpse of what’s to come.

