Amanda Serrano Eye Injury: Real Reason Behind Fight Cancellation & Cut During Katie Taylor Fight

Amanda Serrano has set the perfect example of the quote ‘Health is Wealth.’ Well, she did lose the chance to earn millions of dollars because of a health issue. Needless to say, Serrano’s fighting prowess is on par with the best in the squared ring. She even had her name put in the Guinness Book of World Records for more records than any other female fighter. After all, she is the only female to have won 9 major world titles in 7 different weight divisions. Impressive, right?

But all those achievements fail to support one’s credibility when a health problem causes the cancellation of a major event. Well, why don’t we take a deep dive into what exactly happened with Serrano for her big title defense against Nina Meinke to be scrapped out of the plans by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission?

What happened to Amanda Serrano’s eyes? Fight cancellation

Despite being a phenomenal boxer, the featherweight champion got herself diagnosed with eyelid dermatitis. It is a contact dermatitis that causes the skin on the eyelids to become irritated when it comes into physical contact with an allergen. Without a doubt, it is a pretty peculiar condition for a combat sports athlete. In the pictures that ‘The Real Deal’ shared on social media, the condition was visibly a serious one. But thankfully, she was healing.

Serrano even took it upon herself to answer how long it takes for dermatitis to disappear. She revealed that most cases were resolved within a few weeks after treatment. However, proper care has to be taken after the irritation of the eyelids calms down, by identifying and avoiding any allergen that might or has caused the irritation. Nevertheless, the fact that she was healing was solace enough for the fight fans.

While Serrano was visibly upset about the cancellation of the bout, she found support from the fighting community and even Jake Paul. After all, it wasn’t worth letting her lose her eyesight completely for just a single fight. And Paul agreed. On top of that, the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports and the Nevada Athletic Commission have strict rules that deem Serrano’s vision unfit for a fight.

The repercussions of the canceled fight were a massive loss of $1.5 million. It was indeed an unprecedented move. But it was definitely the right thing to return the ticket money to the fight fans. Regardless, this wasn’t the only time she had an issue with her eye.

Amanda Serrano reveals shocking eye gash in Katie Taylor rematch

‘The Real Deal’ had shed light on the gruesome eye gash she suffered in the rematch with Katie Taylor, which required eight stitches. The injury first took place in the fourth round of the fight at AT&T Stadium last November, but things only got worse over time. In the eighth round of the fight, another headbutt made matters dire—it also resulted in Taylor getting a point deducted.

Speaking in a TV interview a week after the bout, Serrano assured fans, “My eye is fine. I got eight stitches. The bone is a little sore, but I’m good to go if I have to go. I can go to the gym today if I want to, but I’m not.” Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian of Most Valuable Promotions, with whom Serrano is signed with claimed a review was underway due to repeated headbutts.

“You could easily make an argument that Amanda could have won,” he said. However, Taylor’s unanimous decision win was never affected.

