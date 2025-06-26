Deontay Wilder ranks among the scariest heavyweight boxers of all time. His extensive knockout power and his ability to pull off highlight-like knockouts have made him a fan favorite. In every fight, his sole motive is to attain a sensational win by delivering a performance for the fans. That’s one prime reason why hardcore enthusiasts of boxing tune in to watch his fights.

Like many other boxing stars, Wilder, who is always in the spotlight, keeps his personal life limited to his fans. As a result, a lot of fans cannot keep track of Wilder’s love life or more. But last year, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ broke into the news when he separated from his long-time fiancée, Telli Swift.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meet Telli Swift, Deontay Wilder’s ex-wife

Telli Swift, born Shuntel Swift in Zambales, Philippines, is a model, nurse, entrepreneur, and TV personality best known for her appearance on WAGS Atlanta and her relationship with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Telli is also the founder of the Boxing WAGS Association, supporting causes like spina bifida and breast cancer. A former ER and cosmetic nurse, she later launched her own fragrance line, D’Telli, and hosts the podcast Telli Talks.

AD

Do Telli Swift and Deontay Wilder have kids together?

Telli Swift and Deontay have one child together. Who? Kaorii Lee Wilder! Their daughter was born on March 7, 2018. Telli also has a son, Kerron, from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Wilder has seven other children from his past relationships with several different women, but Kaorii is the only child they share.

Telli Swift’s serious accusations & reason behind the separation

According to TMZ Sports, Telli Swift made serious allegations against her ex-fiancé, Deontay Wilder, which appear to be the reason behind their separation. In a restraining order application filed in Los Angeles, Swift accused Wilder of physically abusing her over the past six years, including choking her “at least five times” and once nearly suffocating her by pushing her face into a pillow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telli Swift (@telliswift) Expand Post

She also claimed he spat on her, accessed her laptop without consent, and demanded s*x “three times a day.” Swift stated, “I believe Deontay is capable of being physically violent towards me upon his return in June.” After Wilder allegedly had her thrown out of their Atlanta home following surgery, Swift said she feared further harm, prompting the court to grant the TRO.

Telli Swift’s relationship status in 2025

As of 2025, Telli Swift appears to have moved on from her past with Deontay Wilder and found new love in the NFL world. The former boxing WAG was recently seen holding hands with Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III outside a Los Angeles courthouse, sparking rumors of a budding romance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telli Swift (@telliswift) Expand Post

While the exact start of their relationship remains unclear, Swift had shared photos from a Rams game in December 2023, hinting at their connection. Amid her ongoing legal battle with Wilder, Swift seems to be embracing a fresh chapter in her personal life with Johnson by her side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, it appears after some serious allegations, Deontay Wilder and his ex-fiancée Telli Swift aren’t together anymore. What do you make of the situation?