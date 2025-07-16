Eight-division world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao needs no introduction to most people. The 46-year-old Filipino Senator has done enough to receive acclaim, both inside and outside the ring. However, he has always been fortunate to have a supportive family behind his back. When Pacquiao hung up his gloves for a while to enter the political trend of his country, he found legitimate advice and support from his wife, Jinkee Pacquiao.

It was one of the many incidents that bind the couple so well. Manny Pacquiao and his wife have been together for over two decades and are proud parents to five children. While they together have seen immense success and fame, their beginnings weren’t quite comfortable. Today, ‘Pac-Man’ is one of the most celebrated pugilists in the world, but a lot has to be credited to his wife, Jinkee Pacquiao. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Manny Pacquiao’s wife? Where is she from?

46-year-old Jinkee Pacquiao, who is from General Santos City, Philippines, shares the same age as ‘Pac-Man’. Although combat fans know her as Manny Pacquiao’s wife, she has had several roles to play. But prior to leading a comfortable lifestyle, Jinkee Pacquiao had worked many jobs. She also has experience in politics and the film industry. She used to sell beauty products at a mall when Manny Pacquiao met her for the first time.

The pair saw each other and instantly felt a connection. Just a few months later, they tied the knot. After that, the Pacquiao family never turned back to their humble beginnings. Hence, Mrs. Pacquiao is much more than just a superstar boxer’s spouse. Apart from her successful professional career, Jinkee Pacquiao’s personal life also has a lot to reflect on.

Jinkee Pacquiao’s net worth and profession

Jinkee Pacquiao is more than just Manny Pacquiao’s wife. She is also a former politician, media personality, and fashion icon in her own right. From 2013 to 2016, she served as the vice governor of Sarangani province in the Philippines, marking her brief yet impactful stint in public service. Before that, Jinkee worked as a beauty consultant and later became a film producer, backing several of her husband’s biographical and promotional projects.

While Jinkee’s exact net worth isn’t publicly available, estimates suggest her wealth is closely tied to the shared assets with her husband, who is reportedly worth between $220 million and $515 million. These shared assets include luxury properties, business ventures, and high-end fashion and jewelry collections. Jinkee’s opulent lifestyle—often flaunted on Instagram—features rare Hermès handbags, designer outfits, expensive jewelry, and lavish vacations via private jets.

In fact, she is believed to have the largest collection of Hermès bags in the Philippines and frequently wears pieces from top brands like Dior, Prada, and Louis Vuitton.

Manny & Jinkee Pacquiao’s kids

Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao have a close-knit family with five children, three sons and two daughters. Their eldest child, Emmanuel Jr., widely known as Jimul, is following in his father’s footsteps as a boxer. Michael Stephen, the second son, has carved his own path as a rapper, showcasing his passion for music. Their daughters, Mary Divine Grace (nicknamed Princess) and Queen Elizabeth (Queenie), have also embraced the spotlight, with Princess gaining popularity as a YouTube vlogger.

The youngest, Israel, was born in 2014 and is often seen in family photos and public outings. In addition to their five children together, Manny also has a son from a previous relationship, Emmanuel “Eman” Bacosa, who, like Jimuel, has shown interest in boxing. The Pacquiao household remains firmly rooted in faith, fame, and family.

Jinkee Pacquiao and Manny Pacquiao operate The Jinkee and Manny Heart Foundation, aiding several needy people in their home country and all over the world. No wonder the couple is so popular, even without the traits of Pacquiao’s boxing stardom.