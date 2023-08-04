Battlefield 2042 Studio Is “A Big Believer” in Xbox Game Pass After a Massive Boost in Player Count Last Year

Thanks to the Xbox Game Pass, Battlefield 2042 has been witnessing a massive player count increase in recent weeks. Despite being off to a rocky start, Battlefield 2042 eventually found its footing. Fans initially slammed DICE over how poor the game felt in terms of the overall experience. However, things are slowly turning around as the Season 3 update has finally re-introduced the class system that fans have been wishing for since the initial launch of the game.

Battlefield 2042 devs think that players putting their trust in the game has a lot to do with the game’s inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass. One producer for the game claims to have benefitted immensely thanks to the Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass may have given a boost to Battlefield 2042

The Season 3 update was released at the time of the Xbox Game Pass inclusion announcement. Producer Ryan McArthur recently revealed that this news was supposedly a big event for the dev teams and folks at DICE had marked their calendars for the occasion. Season 3 announced the class system returning to the game, and that is another reason why players wanted to give the game another go after its slow start. “I’m a big believer in programs like Game Pass, ” confessed McArthur.

The Season 3 update happened as Battlefield 2042 was announced for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. McArthur believes that this allowed for more players to get access to the game. The Xbox Game Pass will drop in August and a wide range of games will be available through the offer.

How DICE earned back the trust of players

DICE’s Battlefield 2042 was released in 2021 and faced massive criticism from fans over how poor the game felt. Many complained that the game showed precisely why pre-ordering should not be encouraged by the community. The devs took notice of the fans’ displeasure and vowed to make the game better. Internal teams were given more freedom to move toward the desired objective. With subsequent updates, more players seemed to come back to the game, which proved DICE’s decisions were paying off.

With returning players, the devs also found their enthusiasm once again to create the game that was initially planned. Senior producer McArthur says with each new Season update, players began showing more confidence in Battlefield 2042 and player count began to go up once again. However, the increased player numbers may have something to do with a little help from the Xbox makers, claims McArthur.

