Who Is Khalil Rountree’s Wife Mia Kang? Age, Instagram, Profession, and More

Khalil Rountree Jr. is known for his thunderous kicks and knockout power inside the UFC Octagon. But when the gloves come off, there’s one person who stands firmly in his corner, his wife, Mia Kang. A woman of many talents, Kang has walked runways, survived battles of her own, and now shares her life with one of MMA’s most determined fighters.

As ‘The War Horse’ prepares to headline UFC on ABC 8 against former champ Jamahal Hill, fans are becoming just as curious about the man’s personal life as they are about his next opponent. Let’s dive into all we know about Mia Kang and her remarkable journey!

Meet Mia Kang, Khalil Rountree Jr.’s wife

Renowned fashion model Mia Kang, hailing from a British-Swiss background, has captured hearts not only with her striking beauty but also with her inspiring journey. She has her residence in New York City, where she has ventured into television hosting.

Growing up in Hong Kong, Mia faced childhood adversity, grappling with bullying due to her weight. Undeterred, she courageously shed half her weight by the age of 13. This caught the eye of modeling scouts and kick-started her career. Further, Mia traversed Asia and Europe during her high school and college years, even obtaining a master’s degree in finance and financial law in England.

Her remarkable journey reached new heights when she clinched the coveted title of the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model search. Very frequently, fans get to see the two together on social media.

In early 2024, Khalil Rountree and Kang took the next step in their relationship. The couple tied the knot in Thailand, a place that holds deep meaning for both of them. Rountree trained in Phuket, and Kang spent her formative years in the country.

Rountree posted on Instagram, “May we stay connected in this life and the next. 1.1.24.” Kang followed days later with heartfelt photos from their beachside ceremony. Their connection isn’t just emotional; it’s also deeply rooted in martial arts. And that brings us to what Mia Kang does professionally.

Mia Kang’s age, profession & more

Born on December 30, 1988, Mia Kang is 36 years old and she’s an author, advocate, and Muay Thai practitioner. After years in the fashion world, she realized the industry’s harsh standards were taking a toll on her health. So, she changed paths. That path led her to Muay Thai.

Fighting gave Kang a renewed sense of power. She once said her transformation helped her escape the pressures of modeling and improve her relationship with her body. In 2020, she released her memoir titled Knockout, where she detailed her personal and physical journey, from battling eating disorders to becoming a martial arts fanatic.

Today, she balances her roles as a public speaker, model, and TV host. Kang also leads Spy Games, a reality competition show where she brings her bold personality to the screen.

Now in her mid-30s, Kang continues to inspire women around the world, proving that strength and softness can live side by side. But what about family life? Are Khalil Rountree and Mia planning to expand their team?

Do Khalil Rountree and Mia Kang have kids?

As of June 2025, Khalil Rountree and Mia Kang do not have any children. The couple seems focused on their respective careers, Rountree climbing the ranks in the UFC’s light heavyweight division and Kang continuing her advocacy and media work. Perhaps that chapter is still to come. With his showdown against Jamahal Hill looming, Rountree is looking to solidify his place as a top contender in the light heavyweight ranks.

He may have lost his title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 307, but ‘The War Horse’ put up an impressive performance and won ‘Fight of the Night’ honors for that bout. Now, at UFC Baku, this is his moment to bounce back and get himself back in championship contention!