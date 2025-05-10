Who is Benoit Saint Denis’ Wife? Is She Also in the Military? Kids & More

UFC lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis has a pretty cool backstory. Nicknamed ‘God of War’, the French lightweight star is among the new generation of lightweights, set to take over as the golden generation passes the torch. But his nickname doesn’t just have to do with his fighting career. Saint-Denis used to be a French Special Forces operative and knows what it is like to literally be in war, having been posted in Mali where he would find himself in the thick of gunfights.

‘God of War’ has just a little over six years of professional MMA experience. This is why most people are stunned to see the Frenchman take on a top talent with just a few years of experience. But the former Special Forces operative also has a softer side, reserved for his family. In this article, we take a look at everything we know about ‘BSD’s family.

All about Benoit and Laura Saint Denis’ relationship

Benoit Saint-Denis is married to his wife, Laura ‘Lalou’ Saint-Denis. The duo officially tied the knot in 2022, but how long they dated each other before tying the knot remains unknown. While we do not know more about their relationship, including how they met and when exactly they started dating, one can tell from their social media activity that the couple love each other very much.

As you would expect, Laura supports her husband and his dream of becoming the UFC’s first French champion wholeheartedly, which is evident in the story of how ’God of War’ and ‘Lalou’ tied the knot. While most women dream about having a grand wedding and a honeymoon straight after, for Laura, Benoit’s career comes first. The duo got married in late October 2023, just one week before Saint-Denis fought Gabriel Miranda at UFC Fight Night 209 in September of that year.

“I had my marriage last week with my wife. She did absolutely everything she could to give me time to prepare for the fight. She was able to manage to do good stuff with my family, her family, our friends, to prepare for the marriage instead of me doing it. The only condition was me getting the win tonight so it’s done,” the French MMA star would say after the Miranda victory. And while Benoit is a certified bad-a– because of his Special Forces background, Laura is no less dangerous than him.

Laura Saint Denis’ profession and athletic background

Laura Saint Denis is a Champions League winner! No, really. But not in soccer. ‘Lalou’ used to be an international futsal player and has played for France and Toulouse Metropole FC. Later, she would become the first French woman police officer ever to complete Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) training.

Despite Benoit Saint-Denis being the one that fighters have nightmares of, as you can see, Laura seems to be just as intimidating for criminals. ‘Lalou’ currently works as a shooting instructor and a K-9 trainer for the Municipal Police in Sens, France. She also reportedly handles her husband’s sponsorship deals and social media, which she is well qualified for because she has a Master’s in Sports Management.

In addition, the police officer is a published author now, having published her book La Méthode Lalou Croft – Devenir gardien brigadier de la police municipale (lit. The Lalou Croft Method – Become a municipal police brigadier) in 2023. And along with being certified bada**es, the couple is also a loving set of parents.

How many kids do Laura and Benoit Saint Denis have?

Benoit and Laura Sain Denis have one daughter together. We do not know anything about the young girl, whom Benoit once fondly called ‘Princess of War’, but we do know that she was born in July 2023. The couple seems to want to keep every aspect of their young daughter private, away from the prying eyes of the public, which is why they keep her identity hidden from the public eye.

While their daughter does feature in some of their pictures, they block out her face with an emoji to protect her privacy. It seems that the couple is raising her Catholic, since Laura shared a picture of their daughter on Christmas day, 2024, being baptized while being held lovingly by Benoit. What do you think about Benoit Saint Denis’ family life?