Why Bobby Green Changed His Name to ‘King’? Story Behind the UFC Fighter’s Rebrand

When a fighter enters the cage 50 times in their professional career, you expect evolution with new skills, new game plans, maybe even new rivalries. But lightweight veteran Bobby Green took transformation to a different level in 2024 when he appeared with something far more permanent: a new legal identity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahead of another short-notice clash at the UFC Vegas 112, fans are curious to know more about the story behind his changed moniker. It wasn’t a marketing stunt. It wasn’t a nickname upgrade. It was a declaration. So what pushed a fighter with such a turbulent past to make such a bold, symbolic change?

ADVERTISEMENT

When did Bobby Green legally change his name to ‘King’?

Bobby ‘King’ Green is now officially named ‘King Green’ after the UFC lightweight star changed his first name to ‘King’, which was previously his nickname. Now, his profile on the official UFC website identifies him as King Green. However, this change was not immediately universal, as some outlets didn’t catch up to the change of name. Green’s official Tapology page, for example, still bore his old name for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Green (@bobbykinggreen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Green was looking to change his name legally in early July 2024, as he took to Instagram to show fans his updated birth certificate, where his first name had been changed to King.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC lightweight star happily told fans that he had changed his name to King, as promised. “My name is King now. Just to let people know, I wasn’t playing. I really changed my name,” Green declared. But, when and why did Green get the idea to change his name? Let us take a closer look.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Green’s empowerment message: From homeless to being a king

Bobby Green announced that he would legally change his name to his longtime nickname “King” after the UFC Fight Night 222 bout against Jared Gordon. At the pre-fight press conference for the event, Green clarified that he’s not retiring but rather embarking on a new chapter in his life with the change in names.

He stated, “I woke up today and I’m like, ‘I’ve done everything I want to do, why not change my name?’ Who says, ‘Today, I’m going to change my name? F— it. Let’s do something different.”

The 39-year-old fighter also expressed his desire to stand out and be unique, highlighting his unconventional approach to life. Green mentioned that he intended to completely rebrand himself by adopting the name “King” without any first or last name attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, he further went on to explain why he chose the name, “I want to show you can go from being homeless, being a peasant to being a king. I don’t want to be cocky like, ‘Oh, you’re the king, you’re the king.’ I’m not ‘the’ king. I’m ‘a’ king. I’m a king. I built this sh– myself off of hard work.”

By sharing his own journey, Green hoped to inspire others to overcome adversity and pursue their dreams. His decision to become “King” reflected his resilience and determination to leave a lasting impact both inside and outside the Octagon. From bouncing between foster homes to surviving homelessness to becoming a UFC veteran, ‘King’ Green rebuilt himself piece by piece. His new name isn’t a crown, it’s a symbol of survival.