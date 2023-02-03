Derrick Lewis Tattoo: What Is the Meaning Behind the UFC Star’s Tattoos?

The noted UFC Heavyweight, Derrick Lewis, had been going through an unruly time for the entirety of 2022. The 37-year-old had to face two losses in his two 2022 outings against Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Recently, Lewis vowed to make a physical transformation of himself so that he can aim toward better results in his bouts. Lewis previously intended to avoid 5-rounds bouts due to a lack of his stamina. But, he shocked the MMA world lately with his insane weight loss, which made the fans call him a “Welterweight”.

The multiple tattoos on his body have also gained prominence with his transformation. Lewis boasts a total of 11 tattoos on his entire body. Apart from his furious knockouts, Lewis‘ tattoos have also created headlines numerous times. Also, a lot of fans have been curious about the exact names and significance of the tattoos on his body.

All of Derrick Lewis’ tattoos

As mentioned earlier, all 11 of ‘The Black Beasts’ tattoos have their own and stand for their own significance. Some of them may have connections to his previous experiences, while there are also others to boast of his insane knockout prowess inside the MMA cage. Here’s a list of all the tattoos which Lewis exhibits:

‘Crown and Gloves’ Tattoo

‘Knock Out King’ Tattoo

‘Hard Time’ Tattoo

‘LORD KNOWS’ Tattoo

‘LOYALTY’ Tattoo

Owl on Neck

‘RESPECT’ Tattoo

‘Skateboarder’ Tattoo

‘Gorilla’ Tattoos

‘Texan’ Tattoo

The undisplayable Penguin tattoo

It’s pertinent to note that the final Penguin tattoo may be considered undisplayable due to the part of Lewis‘s body on which it is made.

What do Derrick Lewis’ tattoos mean?

‘The Black Beast’ was once interviewed by the noted sports coverage house, ‘GQSports’ where he described the exact significance of all his tattoos.

Here’s a list of what all his 11 tattoos signify.

‘Crown and Gloves’ Tattoo

This tattoo can be spotted on the lower central part of his chest extending just below his chest. The boxing gloves apparently showcase Lewis‘s love for the sport and his fighting spirit. The crown above the gloves signifies that he will fight to victory every time he is bowed down.

‘Knock Out King’ Tattoo

As the name suggests, Lewis‘s awesome knockout capability inside the Octagon inspired him to get this tattoo. ‘The Black Beast’ also didn’t have a pretty eventful childhood, but he knocked out his difficulties to become one of the most noted fighters in the MMA world. Lewis got himself inked with this ‘Knock Out King’ lettering in 2018.

‘Hard Time’ Tattoo

This tattoo can be found just below the gloves of Lewis‘ previously mentioned ‘Crown and Gloves’ tattoo. It is probably a memoir of all the hard times that he had been through in his course of becoming a noted UFC fighter.

‘LORD KNOWS’ Tattoo

The outer part of the UFC Heavyweight’s forearms contains the lettering “LORD KNOWS” inked on it. Lewis, a practicing Christian, put out his opinion with this tattoo that the almighty is always watching us and knows what we have never even spoken about. He also said, “Lord knows, of course, just something religious, but um, Lord knows what I would do to you with these hands, ya know. That’s basically what I’m saying”.

‘LOYALTY’ Tattoo

The ‘LOYALTY’ lettering can be found on his left inner biceps. Lewis himself iterated on the significance of the tattoo. He stated, “I want everyone to treat me with respect and just to know that I’m a loyalty guy”.

An Owl on the neck

The Owl on Lewis‘ neck was actually a black beast, which is also his nickname. Many often consider an owl a sign of bad luck. But others, especially tattoo lovers, consider it a symbol of wisdom or knowledge. Lewis also had a similar vision. He stated, “It used to be a black beast right here. I got it covered up, and put the owl there. Cause I’m more of a wise man than I was before.”

‘RESPECT’ Tattoo

This one can be found on the right inner biceps of Lewis. The significance of this tattoo is that ‘The Black beast’ intends to be a generous guy and respects everyone he comes across. He also expects the same in return.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 08: Derrick Lewis reacts after his knockout over Aleksei Oleinik of Russia in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 08, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

‘Skateboarder’ Tattoo

The ‘Skateboarder’ can be seen on Lewis’ right arm. This tattoo may be perceived as one of his childhood interests. ‘The Black Beast’ himself stated, “I used to like to skateboard a little bit when I was younger”. The reason behind him getting this tattoo is quite understandable.

‘Gorilla’ Tattoos

Lewis has got not one but two gorilla tattoos on either of his arms. The left gorilla was a cover-up of the ‘Holy Cross’ with his mom’s name. While the right one was made originally. Lewis said that he loved gorillas; which are also his favorite animals. He also pounds on his chest, just like the powerful animal when he is happy or about to win.

‘Texan’ Tattoo

Lewis stated that he was born in Louisiana, however, he moved on to Houston and has been staying there since 1998. The ‘Texan’ tattoo is his exhibit for the love of Houston and Texas.

The undisplayable Penguin tattoo

Lewis stated that he also had one more Penguin inked “on his a*s”. But he thought it would be inappropriate to show it off. He said that at certain times, he is a bit of a show-off. This nature of his drove him to get this tattoo “just to be funny”. But now he has to live his whole life with it.

Who is Derrick Lewis fighting next?

‘The Black Beast’ has been matched up against fellow heavyweight, ‘The Polar Bear’, Serghei Spivac, for the main event of UFC Fight Night 218. Lewis will step into the Octagon with a two-fight losing streak compared to his opponent Spivac‘s two-fight winning streak.

It’s apparent that he will be under some sort of pressure. But as far as his reputation goes, Lewis is well capable of handling his nerves and coming out victorious in his next outing.

Do you think Lewis will return to the winners’ book in his following bout against Spivac?

