Who Is Alexandre Pantoja’s Coach? Gym, Teammates, and Training Details

When a fighter makes four straight title defenses in one of the most unforgiving divisions in the UFC, people eventually start asking the same question: what changed? Alexandre Pantoja’s rise from an underdog in 2023 to a Top-5 pound-for-pound fighter in 2025 didn’t just happen overnight. It happened inside a gym that has shaped champions for two decades.

And as he prepares for his fifth title defense at UFC 323 against Joshua Van, the story of where he trains and who sharpens him feels more important than ever. So what makes Pantoja’s training ecosystem different? And who are the minds behind his transformation from a wild brawler to a calculated killer? Let’s walk through the gym, teammates, and coaches who have built the most dominant flyweight champion in his era!

Where does Alexandre Pantoja train? American Top Team explained

Before the belts, before the records, before the win streak, Alexandre Pantoja was simply a dangerous jiu-jitsu fighter who brawled too much for his own good. But that changed the moment he stepped into American Top Team (ATT) in Coconut Creek, Florida.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Pantoja said, “I just started believing I could be a UFC champion only three or four years ago when I came to American Top Team, which is the best gym in the world. We have the best athletes, best coaches. American Top Team is a mecca for MMA.”

ATT’s story began in 2001 when Dan Lambert partnered with Brazilian legends Marcus “Conan” Silveira, Marcelo Silveira, and Ricardo Libório to build an MMA super-camp.

Today, the gym has produced elite fighters across the UFC, Bellator, PFL, ONE, and more, while its headquarters continues to earn accolades, including four straight “Best Gym” awards from 2016 to 2019. And ATT’s strength doesn’t just come from its coaches, it comes from the killers who walk onto the mats every day.

Does Alexandre Pantoja train with Dustin Poirier and other stars?

One thing that sets ATT apart is its roster. If you walked into the gym on any random day, you might have seen Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan, or even Jorge Masvidal grinding through sparring rounds. This is the environment Alexandre Pantoja calls home.

Pantoja has posted photos and clips showing exactly that, and he once shared a picture on his Instagram with the caption, “Don’t mess with me. Been working on this for a long time! I have the best team in the world!”

That team spirit is part of what has kept Pantoja grounded during his historic run. Even as newer contenders rise and younger opponents like Joshua Van enter the title picture, ‘The Cannibal’ trains daily with athletes who force him to evolve. But the foundation of his transformation is the people who rebuilt him from the inside out, the coaches standing behind every pad session and strategy meeting.

Who are Alexandre Pantoja’s coaches and main training partners?

If ATT is the machine, Pantoja’s coaches are the gears that keep it moving. His core team includes Conan Silveira, who is the head coach, and Mike Brown, along with Marcos DaMatta and King Mo. Steve Mocco is the wrestling coach. Dyah Ali Davis and Gabriel de Oliveira are boxing coaches.

The gym also has a wide array of striking coaches with the likes of Thiago Alves, Artem Levin, Steve Bruno, Anderson Franca, Luciano Dos Santos, and Vitelno Katel Kubis, all equipped to help fighters like Pantoja become the best versions of themselves.

Add strength and conditioning coaches like Everton Bittar Oliveira and Will Fuchs, and it becomes obvious why Alexandre Pantoja credits ATT for pushing him into a new phase of his career.

As he prepares for UFC 323, those same coaches are leading the charge once again, shaping a game plan for a 24-year-old challenger eager to shock the world. But that’s the thing about Alexandre Pantoja: he’s already been doubted. He’s already been counted out. And every time, the team around him has helped rewrite the script.