Giga Chikadze’s Ethnicity and Nationality: Georgian Fighter & Cultural Heritage

When fans talk about Georgia’s fighting spirit, the first name that often comes up is Merab Dvalishvili, the tireless bantamweight machine who fights like the country itself is pushing him forward. But Georgia has another warrior carrying its colors, one whose kicks have carved out a place in UFC highlight reels around the world: Giga Chikadze.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ranked #15 at featherweight as he heads into his UFC Vegas 112 clash against Kevin Vallejos, Chikadze is more than a contender; he’s a cultural reminder of the fire that comes out of Tbilisi. So where do his roots truly lie? And how did a kid who grew up watching Jet Li and Bruce Lee become one of the UFC’s most respected featherweights?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Giga Chikadze Georgian? Tbilisi roots and UFC background

Giga Chikadze was born on August 25, 1988, in Tbilisi, the capital of what is now Georgia. At the time, Georgia was still part of the Soviet Union. Chikadze is proudly Georgian, both by ethnicity and nationality, and he has often carried the country’s colors with pride.

Growing up in Tbilisi, he was influenced by the martial arts heroes of his childhood—Jet Li and Bruce Lee. He began training in Gōjū-ryū karate around the age of four, and his destiny was seemingly written by his father, Zaza Chikadze.

According to Giga, his father proclaimed outside the hospital, “Giga Chikadze was born here, son of Zaza. My first-born son. The future World Champion in Judo, swimming. A good fighter and a good man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giga Chikadze (@knockoutcancer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Though he may not have become a judo or swimming champion, he has certainly lived up to the “good fighter” label. Now 37, Chikadze is a force in the UFC’s featherweight division with a professional MMA record of 15-5, including high-profile wins over Edson Barboza and UFC legend, Cub Swanson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Giga Chikadze has not spoken extensively about his religious views, he is widely known to be a Christian. This aligns with the predominant faith in Georgia, where Eastern Orthodox Christianity is the dominant religion.

Many Georgians practice their faith with great devotion, and even though Chikadze hasn’t made religion a major talking point publicly, his values and cultural expressions often reflect those rooted in Christianity. His humility, charitable work, and commitment to family reflect the strong social values common in Georgian Christian households.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giga Chikadze’s journey from Georgia to international MMA success

A big part of Giga Chikadze’s fighting spirit comes from his family, especially his late mother and his father, Zaza Chikadze. While Zaza played a pivotal role in encouraging Giga’s martial arts journey, tragedy struck in 2013 when Chikadze’s mother passed away from breast cancer.

In her honor, and to turn pain into purpose, Chikadze founded the Knockout Cancer Foundation the following year. The charity supports cancer patients with treatment, diagnostics, and rehabilitation.

His efforts were recognized at the highest level when he received the Forrest Griffin Community Award, a prestigious honor in the MMA community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before reaching the UFC, Chikadze sharpened his skills in multiple disciplines. Alongside karate, he developed high-level kickboxing and striking expertise, competing in GLORY before switching to MMA full-time. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in business and management, adding a different layer of discipline to his life outside the cage.

Today, Giga Chikadze stands as one of Georgia’s most accomplished international fighters, joining the ranks of elite athletes like Merab Dvalishvili and Ilia Topuria who have carried Georgian combat sports into the global spotlight. And with his next bout on the horizon at UFC Vegas 112, he continues to represent the blend of tradition, resilience, and precision that defines Georgian martial artists.