What Is Jamahal Hill’s Net Worth in 2025? Endorsements, UFC Payouts & More

Remember the time when Jamahal Hill offered a massive $20K prize money to any fan who wanted to go up against him in a sparring session? Well, that’s exactly what he did when trolls went out of control and berated him for complaining about losing his title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 300. But little did he know that his offer would attract too many curious eyes towards him with that single move.

Well, fight fans are indeed curious about Hill’s net worth and how much he earns from his fights in the UFC and beyond. So without any further ado, let’s take a deep dive into Hill’s finances and find out all about his earnings and net worth.

Jamahal Hill’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

According to various sources, Hill’s financial standing points to an estimated $1 million net worth in 2025. Needless to say, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is smart when it comes to money management. His UFC salary is indeed not the only source he draws his income from. He receives a boatload of green bills from companies like Betonline.ag, Timex, War Council, ONE BONE, and Sonnys when it comes to his sponsorships.

On top of that, Jamahal Hill also has YouTube as a source of income. The platform pays the creators through advertisements, super chats, premium revenue, and much more. The minimum criteria is to have 500 subscribers and around 20 public watch hours. Hill currently has more than 40K subscribers, with an average of 2 million views.

With 106 videos published and a strong engagement, he likely pulls in a hefty check from ad revenue, premium content, and fan donations. It can be reasonably estimated that his YouTube income alone could be $174K or more.

So what’s his secret? In a conversation with the UFC back in 2021, Hill said, “I’m just focused on the task at hand because that’s what’s got me to where I’m at—focusing on the task and not getting into too many things that don’t matter. To me, as long as I take care of the things that I can control—my performance, the work that I put in, and things like that—the rest will take care of itself. And now it just means a bigger reward whenever I’m successful.”

Of course, Jamahal Hill’s biggest income source still comes from the Octagon. So, how much has he made from his UFC fights?

How much does Jamahal Hill earn? UFC payout and salaries

Hill’s total recorded fight earnings sum up to an estimated $1.358M. When he began his journey in the UFC, he faced a defeat and received just $28K as his base salary, along with $4.5K from sponsorships.

But when he competed against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, he experienced a hike and received $200K as his base salary. Added with a win bonus of the same amount, a performance bonus of $50K, and brand sponsorship money of $32K, Hill took home an amount of $582K.

Even in defeat, the money didn’t stop. At UFC 300, where he suffered a KO loss to Alex Pereira, Hill still earned $500K base salary and $32K in sponsorships, bringing his total to $532K for a single night. These figures show just how far Hill has come—from a Dana White’s Contender Series newcomer to a millionaire athlete.

With his fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. fast approaching, Hill could be looking at another major payout, especially if he pulls off a statement win. Whether it’s through viral YouTube moments, brand deals, or fight night bonuses—one thing is clear, Jamahal Hill knows how to turn ‘Sweet Dreams’ into cold, hard cash!