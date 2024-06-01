How Many Kids Does Dustin Poirier and Jolie Poirier Have?

35-year-old Dustin Poirier is all set to feature at UFC 302 next. Poirier is fresh off an emphatic victory from his previous outing at UFC 299. His performance has now earned him the opportunity to go for the lightweight title. Despite being a UFC veteran, Poirier is yet to win the much-awaited gold in his career.

‘The Diamond’ will now be facing Islam Makhachev for the first time in his career. Despite being an underdog, many experts believe that Poirier can pull off an upset at UFC 302. But before the biggest fight of his career, we take a look at his wife and kids.

Meet Parker Noelle: Dustin Poirier’s daughter

Dustin Poirier, one of the biggest names in the UFC lightweight division, is married to Jolie Poirier. The couple has been married for over a decade now and has come a long way in their journey. They welcomed their baby daughter, Parker Noelle, in 2016. The Poirier family has always kept a low profile, like most UFC fighters. Poirier’s wife has now become a prominent name in the world of MMA after she co-founded the Good Fight Foundation along with Poirier.

The organization focuses on supporting various charitable causes and also gives back to the community. The couple is fairly active on social media and often posts pictures to keep their fans updated. Poirier has worked really hard to reach the top of the UFC and has seen a lot of failures in his 15-year-long career. During most of his interviews, the 35-year-old credited his wife and conveyed, “I don’t think I would be as successful as I am business-wise or fight-wise. “If she wasn’t in my life at such a young age. And I just realize that how much they mean to me and how happy I am when they are around. I need my girls, man,”.

Before his next big fight, Poirier will have his daughter in his corner as revealed by him.

‘The Diamond’ is bringing his wife and daughter to UFC 302

Before his UFC 302 clash Dustin Poirier is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. This could be the final opportunity for the 35-year-old to get his hands on the title and he wants to win it. As a result, he has stepped up his preparation and is putting in the hard yards in his training. It now seems that he will have his family in his support when he takes on the Dagestani fighter, as the former interim champion in one of his recent interviews disclosed the details.

He said, “My daughter’s gonna be there, front row, for the first time ever. I want to show her that you can accomplish your dreams…I think this might be the last time I get a shot at raising that belt up in the air, and I just want her to see it.” Poirier proved most of his critics wrong in his previous outing at UFC 299. However, one can never rule out the skill set of Poirier. Most MMA experts have picked their favorite and it seems ‘The Diamond’ will enter the fight as an underdog.

However, with his daughter by his side can the 35-year-old pull off an upset? Let us know in the comments below.