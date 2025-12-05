How Many Kids Does Alexandre Pantoja Have? All About His Sons Cauã and Nicolas

When Alexandre Pantoja wrapped UFC gold around his waist at UFC 290, fans saw a champion celebrating a dream realized. But the real story happened seconds later, when he looked straight into the camera and asked the father who had abandoned him years earlier, “You proud of me dad? You proud of me?”

It was a moment that revealed far more than any highlight reel could. Behind the toughest flyweight in the world is a man shaped by family, both the one that raised him and the one he is now raising with fierce devotion. And as Pantoja marches toward his fifth title defense against Joshua Van at UFC 323, the questions grow louder. How many children does the champion have? What kind of father is he? And how did his past shape the way he parents today? Let’s break it all down.

Alexandre Pantoja’s children: Cauã and Nicolas Pantoja

Alexandre Pantoja and his wife have two boys, named Cauã Pantoja, who was born in 2011, and his younger brother, Nicolas ‘Nick’ Pantoja, born in 2014. Now in their early teens, both have grown up watching their father turn adversity into a career that has carved his name into flyweight history.

The UFC flyweight champion’s sons haven’t given any indication whether they’ll follow in their father’s footsteps to be an MMA fighter, but they’ve shown their support to Pantoja on several occasions during his fights with their presence in the arena.

Pantoja has spoken about his deep love for his children, saying that he has dedicated his life to the well-being of his family. ‘The Cannibal’ is a committed family man, and one of the reasons behind his deep love for his family is his own childhood. But to understand why he clings so tightly to his sons, you have to look back at the childhood that shaped him.

Family life and fatherhood for Alexandre Pantoja

Very few people lead lives without having to worry about any struggles. But things were different for Alexandre Pantoja. He grew up in a family with two other siblings under the care of his mother. His father had abandoned his entire family. Pantoja revealed during an interview that his father had problems with alcohol abuse.

“My dad drank a lot and I see a lot of fights with him and my mom,” ‘The Cannibal’ told Ariel Helwani.

With the struggles he went through because of his father’s abandonment and his mother having to look out for all the kids on her own, Alexandre Pantoja is making sure that the same thing doesn’t happen to his wife and kids, whom he claims are his real family now.

“My wife, my kids, that’s the real family, you know. That’s the best thing that’s happened in my life,” the 125-pound champion added.

Alexandre Pantoja’s dedication to his sons’ future

Having met each other in 2008 in Rio De Janeiro, Alexandre, and his wife, Gabryella Pantoja, have been a closely knit couple for more than a decade. The UFC champion’s partner is a stay-at-home mother, estimated to be around 29-30 years old, who’s primarily focused on the needs of her children and, of course, her husband.

Just like her husband, Gabryella Pantoja was also born in Brazil and follows Christianity. Fans have caught glimpses of Gabryella on more occasions than once when she attends ‘The Cannibal’s UFC fights, just like her sons. While Pantoja worked his way to the top, she was there beside him throughout his journey.

When the Brazilian finally reached the biggest point of his career by winning the UFC’s 125-pound gold, he said “I just want the love of my dad” in the post-fight octagon interview, showing the emotional scar his father’s abandonment left in his psyche.

And now, as he prepares to defend his belt at UFC 323, that purpose returns to the forefront. Will Cauã and Nicolas watch their father continue one of the most dominant flyweight reigns ever? Or will the division finally catch up to him?