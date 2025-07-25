Petr Yan is gearing up for a critical return to the Octagon. The former bantamweight champion faces rising contender Marcus McGhee at UFC on ABC 9. But while the headlines focus on his first fight this year, many fans are still curious about the man behind the gloves.

Where is he really from? What’s his heritage? And why is there a debate about his background? It turns out, there’s more to Yan’s identity than just being “Russian.” From his Chinese roots to public spats over ethnicity and race, Yan’s story goes deeper than most expect. Let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Petr Yan from? Ethnicity & nationality

Born in the small Arctic town of Dudinka, in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, Petr Yan holds Russian nationality. But his heritage tells a more complex story.

AD

Yan’s father comes from a mixed background; his paternal grandfather was Chinese, while his grandmother was of Georgian-Russian descent. His mother is fully Russian. This makes Petr Yan part Chinese and part Russian by ethnicity.

Growing up, Yan didn’t have an easy road. He often got into fights in school and on the streets. His family even moved around to stop him from getting into trouble. But nothing worked until he found combat sports. His older brother trained in boxing, and though reluctant at first, eventually became Yan’s inspiration. The boy who would later be known as ‘No Mercy’ secretly followed him to the gym, fell in love with the sport, and never looked back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by БК «Архангел Михаил» (@archangl_michael) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He trained in boxing for eight years and earned the rank of Master of Sport in the 64kg weight class. Later, he pursued academics too, graduating from Siberian Federal University in Omsk with a degree in Physical Culture and Sport. However, while Yan wears the Russian flag with pride, his Chinese ancestry sparked controversy when online trolls crossed the line.

Controversy about Petr Yan’s ancestry

In 2020, Petr Yan became the center of an unexpected storm, not in the cage, but online.

A Russian Orthodox Christian and self-described patriot, Yan posted a clip of a controversial Russian speaker on Instagram. The video touched on sensitive topics about migrants in Russia. While Yan captioned it “Powerful speech,” it didn’t sit well with everyone.

That’s when Iranian MMA fighter Mohammad Heibati jumped in with racial abuse. He mocked Yan’s Chinese heritage, calling him “a Chinese” and throwing in derogatory emojis. The trash talk escalated quickly. Heibati even shared an edited image of Yan’s face with narrow eyes and a straw hat, calling him a “Chinese patriot.”

Heibati, who trained in Dagestan, crossed several lines, not just with Yan, but with another Russian fighter, Alexander Shlemenko. While Shlemenko stayed quiet, Yan didn’t hold back He fired back with, “Why are you making noise over there? Do you think you are so f—- clever?”

The online spat exploded. DagFighter gym, where Heibati trained, released a statement distancing itself from the controversial statements of Heibati. They kicked him out and reaffirmed their respect for both Yan and Shlemenko. Other fighters from Dagestan also came forward, challenging Heibati and standing up for Petr Yan.

So, with all that noise about where he comes from, how do you even say his name right?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How do you pronounce Petr Yan?

It’s a short name, but it still trips up fans. The correct way to pronounce it is Peo-ter Yan.

His first name, Petr, is a common Russian name. His last name, Yan, reflects his Chinese ancestry. Though he was born and raised in Russia, his Chinese surname often leads to confusion online.

Yan speaks mostly Russian and uses a translator for interviews. While some fighters have poked fun at his English, he’s taken it in stride, often clapping back with clever humor. Over time, his English has noticeably improved.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He trains mainly in Russia but often travels to Thailand, where he works with the renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket.

Petr Yan is more than just a fighter. He’s a blend of cultures, a product of discipline, and a man who doesn’t back down from a fight, inside or outside the Octagon. As he prepares to face Marcus McGhee in Abu Dhabi, the talk around his ethnicity, identity, and name may continue. But in the end, none of that will matter when the cage door shuts!