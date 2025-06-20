Jamahal Hill Injury Update: Why Did He Vacate His UFC Light Heavyweight Title?

Jamahal Hill’s rise to the top was as fast as one of his knockouts. In January 2023, he claimed UFC gold after a dominant win over Glover Teixeira. But fate had a cruel twist waiting. A few months later, in July, Hill was forced to give up his belt, not in the cage, but because of an injury no fighter sees coming.

His return has been far from smooth. From torn tendons to canceled bouts and heartbreaking knockouts, Hill’s road back to the top has been rocky. So why did the former champion step away in the first place? And what’s the latest on his long list of injuries? Let’s break it down.

Jamahal Hill vacates title after unfortunate injury

In July 2023, Hill revealed he had ruptured his Achilles tendon during a pickup basketball game. Yes, basketball. Not a brutal training session, not a freak accident in the gym, just a casual game among fighters before UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

The injury required surgery and a long recovery. Speaking on YouTube, Hill said “I’ve ruptured my Achilles’ [tendon]. It’s just one of those things that happens. It’s a tough injury. It’s one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and things for me to be out for a while.”

What made the entire ordeal even more surprising is the fact that another champion, Jiri Prochazka, had vacated the belt in 2022 due to a shoulder injury. As, such, ‘Sweet Dreams’ continued, “Jiri Prochazka was the champion, he suffered an injury as these things happen. He gave up the belt and allowed for others to not hold the division. To keep the division moving forward. To keep entertaining. To make sure the people had a champion. I’ll do the same.”

The UFC, according to Hill, promised he’d get a title shot as soon as he recovered. Surgery was scheduled and recovery timelines for torn Achilles tendons typically range from 8 to 12 months, but the road ahead was unclear. Hill had to put everything on hold, as he shared, “It’s just part of that history now. It’s just a test. I’m being tested and I will stand up to the challenge as a man and as a champion.”

Jamahal Hill underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr Neal ElAttrache, who has previously operated on the likes of Kobe Bryant and Conor McGregor. After a lengthy layoff, Hill finally made his return at UFC 300. But things didn’t go according to plan.

Jamahal Hill loses the chance to reclaim his title at UFC 300

UFC 300. A milestone card. All eyes were on Hill vs. Alex Pereira, the clash between a king aiming to reclaim his crown and the Brazilian who looked unstoppable every time he stepped inside the Octagon. But the dream quickly turned into a nightmare.

Seconds into the fight, Hill landed a low blow. Referee Herb Dean was ready to stop the bout, but Pereira waved him off. Moments later, Pereira landed a brutal shot that knocked Hill out cold in the first round.

Just like that, Hill’s comeback was cut short. He didn’t just lose a fight; he lost the shot at reclaiming his title. And to make matters worse, the pain didn’t stop in the cage.

Jamahal Hill suffered multiple injuries recently

Looking to bounce back quickly, Hill was scheduled for a clash against Khalil Rountree at UFC 303. However, ‘The War Horse’ was removed from the bout due to ingesting a banned substance, and Carlos Ulberg was tapped in as his replacement. But lightning struck twice. With two weeks left before fight night, Jamahal Hill also withdrew from the clash due to injury.

On Instagram, Hill shared the grim details: “Two tears in my meniscus, sprained ACL, a Baker Cyst that leaked fluid in the back of my knee and a fusion in some joints!” He added, “There were actually three of these. This is only making me hungrier. Be back soon!”

Still, hope isn’t lost for ‘Sweet Dreams.’ Hill’s bout against Khalil Rountree will now headline UFC on ABC 8 as the Octagon travels to Baku, Azerbaijan.

With his last two outings inside the cage ending in knockout losses, this is Hill’s chance to finally build some momentum! Will this be the moment he turns the page? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!