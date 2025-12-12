Who Is Manel Kape’s Wife, Julia Kukharchuk? Marriage, Kids, and Family Life

Manel Kape has built a reputation as one of the most unpredictable forces in the UFC’s flyweight division, a fighter whose energy inside the Octagon mirrors the sharp edges of his public persona. Yet behind the fast hands and bold callouts is a far quieter world, one that fans only catch in rare glimpses. The few moments Kape has shared with his family, especially during victories, have sparked more curiosity than any press conference exchange. Who is the woman standing beside him? What does life look like beyond the cage?

Those questions have only grown louder as Kape prepares for his upcoming bout against Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112, a fight that could pull him even deeper into title contention. So let’s take a closer look at the person who has been one of the most consistent, steadying forces in his journey: his wife, Julia Kukharchuk, and the daughter who often appears as his emotional anchor.

Who is Julia Kukharchuk? Manel Kape’s wife and family support system

Julia Kukharchuk is Manel Kape’s wife. Very little is known about the UFC flyweight’s better half. Details about Kukharchuk’s profession and the couple’s marriage date are unavailable as of now. Mrs. Kape doesn’t have a significant presence on social media either. While fans would definitely want to know more about Kape’s personal life, this is all the information available about his wife Julia Kukharchuk, for now.

Another significant development in his personal life came in 2024. The Portuguese fighter was probably born and brought up as a Christian, as nearly 90% of Angolans are either Catholics or Protestants. In January 2024, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed that Kape had converted to Islam and had taken the new name ‘Musa’ after it.

For a while, Manel Kape had been in the US without his family. But things changed when his wife received the P-1S visa, which was announced by ‘Sherrod Sports Visas’. This visa allowed her to be a part of ‘Starboy’s essential support staff and even gained the flexibility to travel with her husband throughout the United States.

The P-1S visa had some additional provisions as well. With that, Manel Kape’s wife was able to confer, represent, advise, and negotiate licensing, logistics, and other such day-to-day business for the athlete. With Julia largely avoiding the spotlight, it’s their daughter who has given fans their most touching glimpses into Manel Kape’s family life.

Manel Kape and Julia’s daughter: Meeting cage-side and family moments

The UFC star is a father to one daughter, and Kape posted a picture of him with his daughter a while back. The Instagram post was accompanied by a short yet impactful message. “My Fuel”, he wrote. The picture got love and support from the UFC star’s fans.

In December 2022, the MMA world saw Kape embrace his wife and daughter after an impressive victory at UFC Vegas 66. That evening, he faced David Dvořák and won via a unanimous decision. This landed him an opportunity to fight at the UFC 293 event later in 2023. After his victory, Kape’s family congratulated him as he walked out of the cage.

As Manel Kape readies himself for another high-stakes matchup at UFC Vegas 112, his family appears firmly in his corner, steady, present, and perhaps more influential to his career than fans realize.